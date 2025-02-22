Fearless woman faces down Georgia Republican over a bill that could rob married women of their vote

What can verbally defeat a gaslighting, insincere but cocksure GOP Representative? Answer: An informed, well-worded but incisive question about the very thing they are doing but want people to be ignorant about so that little to no resistance is posed to it– at least until it is too late, and little can be done about it.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) attended what might have been the largest Barbeque event of his life – wherein he was the main roast, grilled to an absolute crisp – or otherwise known as a town hall where the licensed physician took questions from his constituents and, for the most part, his answers – rather, non-answers – left much to be desired.

Lindsay DeFranco, the awesome wife of an equally awesome veteran YouTuber, sat through her first town hall and did everyone the favor of recording the absolute circus that it was, with Dr. McCormick at the center of it all, earning boos for acting like a shifty clown who cannot respond to a question with candor to save his own dignity.

Nothing you did was "honest discussion".



It was all deflection, avoidance, gas lighting and what aboutism.



You are an absolute coward who refuses to take responsibility for anything.



Another bootlicking far-right bigoted hack.



Disgusting and disgraceful. — Bse8 (@bigsekc8) February 22, 2025

One of the questions thrown at the Representative was about a bill he sponsored that would effectively make it harder for married women who have taken their husbands’ last names to vote. Why? One can speculate: That the support for Donald Trump and his agenda among women is lower than men, and, as things run their course, chances are more and more women will realize how their rights are being affected by the very man who proclaimed he would be their “protector” whether they “like it or not.”

‘How can we blame this on Biden?’ – a GOP member, probably.

@linzdefranco Representative McCormick claims he didnt know that a bill he sponsored would make it harder for married women to vote. #ga7 #richmccormicktownhall ♬ original sound – LinzDefranco

Over 500 Georgia citizens gathered at the Roswell City Hall on Thursday evening. Although most news outlets have reported on Rep. Rich McCormick’s recent town hall event from the perspective of his answers on Elon Musk’s DOGE, Trump’s policies, and the federal cuts and layoffs, the debacle did not end there. His expressed attitude of “whether you like it or not, I’m the closest thing you have to a representative” and “I didn’t have to come here” landed well with virtually no one – except for a few devout MAGA believers whom you can entertain yourself trying to spot like Where’s Waldo.

This woman deserves an award for how brilliantly she posed her question regarding how the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, introduced to Congress in May 2024, could well hinder married women who have adopted their husbands’ surnames from proving their eligibility to vote. Unsurprisingly, it is a bill with 104 Republican co-sponsors, one of them being none other than Dr. Rich “I didn’t have to come here” McCormick on May 7, 2024.

According to The Committee on House Administration, which issued an interpretation of the “SAVE Act Section-by-Section”: “Section 2(a) defines the valid forms of DPOC that voter registration applicants must submit under the SAVE Act,” one of them being “a certified birth certificate (with several qualifiers), which people who have changed their names—including tens of millions of married women—would be unable to use.”

During a different portion of the event, also recorded by Mrs. DeFranco, another undaunted and eloquent lady pressed McCormick on what he plans to do about the “unprecedented executive powers” of the “megalomaniac in the White House”:

@linzdefranco A woman sitting behind me asked rep McCormick how he planned to keep the president in check. It didn’t go well. #ga7 #richmccormick ♬ original sound – LinzDefranco

Rep. McCormick was elected past Nov. 5 with 275,907 votes (64.9%), having run against Democratic candidate Bob Christian (35.1%). But, after this disastrous town hall and even more disastrous events happening at the federal (and ultimately state) level, here’s hoping that a significant number of these nearly 276 thousand Georgians will reconsider their votes in the next elections.

Picking up on the idea posed in the TikTok above and, as a moral conclusion to this story, this is all I’ve got to say: Lindsay DeFranco – or anyone else who’ll truly fight for all of their constituents’ best interests – for Georgia’s 7th District Representative. If, in our world, Donald “Grab-her-by-you-know-what” Trump can become the reelected POTUS, it isn’t nearly as absurd to imagine Georgia’s 7th congressional district could have a Rep. DeFranco.

