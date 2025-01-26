Donald Trump zeroes in on true danger of being a politician – not getting to comment on women without consequences

At a recent rally, President Donald Trump whined about the dire straits of being a modern-day politician.

Forget the real threats like political violence, corruption scandals, or the crushing pressure of actually leading a fractured country. Nope, Trump’s biggest gripe? The horrifying inability to blurt out whatever old-school, sexist comment pops into his head about women’s looks without people getting all up in arms about it.

At a rally in Las Vegas, Trump got all nostalgic about the “good old days” when misogyny wasn’t just accepted but expected. He claimed that nowadays, even calling a waitress “young and beautiful” could torpedo a political career. “I want to continue my political career,” he added. It’s almost adorable how he thinks calling someone “young and beautiful” is just him being nice, not him being that creepy uncle everyone avoids at family gatherings.

When an old man goes out of his way to discuss the appearance of young female server, it's usually just fuckin creepy. — John Stebner (@JStebner28045) January 25, 2025

Trump then cautioned that even using “young” could be pushing it. He continued, “I think you can call her young. You are probably not even supposed to say young. You are probably supposed to say a waitress.” For a man pushing 80, Trump’s obsession with objectifying women hasn’t waned a bit. He still seems to view himself as the irresistible main character in a world revolving around his every whim and desire.

He's so disgusting. Young women don't want to know a nasty 80 year old man is thinking about them s3xu@llly. I know. It's stomach turning. — J.Wells (@JWellsEtc) January 26, 2025

The notion that publicly sexualizing women, especially young women just trying to do their jobs, might be inappropriate or creepy apparently hasn’t crossed his mind. So let’s get this straight. Trump is yearning for the good old days when powerful men like him could freely comment on women’s looks without repercussions. When reducing women to decorative objects was just par for the course? This is from the same man who infamously bragged on the Access Hollywood tape:

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p—.”

So creepy coming from the guy who said he likes to grab womens’ p$ssies — TheProletariat (@_ThePr0letariat) January 25, 2025

Trump’s long, sordid history of demeaning rhetoric about women is part of his brand. For decades, he’s crafted a persona based on proximity to “beautiful women,” speaking about them like shiny trinkets. In 1991, he remarked:

“You know, it doesn’t really matter what [the media] write as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of a–.”

For someone who waves the Christian flag so vigorously, Trump sure has a knack for ticking off every box on the seven deadly sins checklist. He spews wrath at migrants and trans people like it’s his job, while his lust makes headlines with escapades involving porn stars and assault allegations. Then there’s his pride in bragging about everything being the best and biggest, despite his business bloopers saying otherwise. And let’s not forget envy, his tantrums when someone else grabs the spotlight, gluttony in his relentless appetite for power, and his sloth that seems only to energize on the golf course.

