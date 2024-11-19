After being convicted of 34 felonies, it seemed like Donald Trump might finally be facing some kind of consequences for his constant law breaking.

Recommended Videos

The former president and wannabe-insurrection leader was set to be sentenced next week, after he was found guilty in his New York hush money case earlier this year. However, Trump’s election win, combined with Supreme Court decision made by some seemingly corrupt judges, has thrown a constitutional spanner into the works.

As per USA Today, the sentencing has been listed as “adjourned” on the New York criminal court docket. This happened after the judge in the case, Judge Merchan, paused all deadlines in the case. Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg now must give the court a recommendation on how he believes the case should be handled moving forward.

Trump’s election win has aided him in his legal troubles. The U.S. Justice Department is likely to drop their two cases against him, and it seems that the fact he tried to overthrow the government and kept classified information in his bathroom is going to be swept under the rug. Then there was that time he appeared to have given information about U.S informants in Russia to Putin…

He has already managed to avoid any legal trouble for a substantial number of highly credible sexual assault cases against him, although he did famously lose out to one of his former victims, E. Jean Carroll, in a civil case earlier this year. He has also been forced to pay back a number of people who fell victim to his Trump University scam, so it’s not all legal wins for the former Apprentice host.

But in this case, will Trump actually get away with yet another crime? Even though it was proven in a court of law, and he was found unanimously guilty by a jury?

Why was Trump’s hush money case adjourned?

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Although it’s not possible to pinpoint an exact reason for Trump’s case being adjourned, it’s likely linked to his election win.

His lawyer, Emil Bove, has argued that the case should be dismissed in order to “avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump’s ability to govern,” as per USA Today. It has been a topic of hot legal debate whether judget Merhcan can even impose restrictions on Trump during his presidency, or the months running up to his inauguration, and the judge seems to be taking the path of least resistance by putting the onus back on the prosecution.

What does “adjourned” mean, and what does it mean in the context of Trump’s case?

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In this context, adjourned means a hearing that is being postponed or deferred. So, the case isn’t being dropped, but put on hold until legal experts can figure out whether it’s possible to prosecute a sitting president.

We’re sure the founding fathers would be happy to have someone who is above the law in control of the country. Why did they break away from England, again?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy