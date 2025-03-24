Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
American Vice-president James David Vance helps his wife Usha Vance step out of the car to meet French president Emmanuel Mcaron at the Elysee Palace on February 11, 2025 in Paris, France. France is hosting representatives from around a hundred countries, including heads of state and business leaders, for the Action on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summits at the Grand Palais. (Photo by Remon Haazen/Getty Images) / Panoramic view of colorful Kulusuk village in East Greenland - Kulusuk, Greenland - Melting of a iceberg and pouring water into the sea
Photos by Remon Haazen/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Foreign interference’: Greenland seethes as Usha Vance dispatched on stealth propaganda op

PM slams Trump's "highly aggressive" tactics.
David James
David James
|

Published: Mar 24, 2025 05:09 am

No one would have believed, in the middle years of the 2020s, that Greenland‘s affairs were being observed from the inky darkness of the White House. Few even dreamed that Greenlanders were being scrutinized, as someone with a microscope studies creatures that swarm and multiply in a drop of water.

Recommended Videos

“The chances of anything coming from the United States are a million to one”, the Greenlanders said. But still, they come!

Even among Donald Trump‘s litany of bonkers campaign promises, his plans to annex Greenland seemed preposterous. Seizing the territory would mean invading land controlled by NATO ally Denmark, as well as raising the insane prospect of United States military conflict with the European Union. But, incredibly, the madmen appears to actually be going through with it.

That’s despite Greenland voters massively voting in favor of anti-Trump parties in their recent election, seeing the vague promises Trump made that he’d make them all fabulously rich as the fibs they are. But whether they like it or not, Greenland remains in Trump’s sights. And now it seems we have a new tip of the spear: America’s second lady Usha Vance.

Vance, backed up by Trump’s national security advisor Mike Waltz, is being dispatched on what amounts to a propaganda op, being escorted around the country to “tour historical sites”, “learn about the territory’s heritage”, and watch the national dogsled race. On the surface, this seems innocent enough, but Greenland’s leaders are all too well aware that this is a sign that the heat is on.

Prime Minister Múte Egede didn’t mince his words: “It should be said clearly that our integrity and democracy must be respected without foreign interference” and (in an interview with Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsaq) said:

“The only purpose is to show a demonstration of power to us, and the signal is not to be misunderstood. [Waltz] is Trump’s confidential and closest adviser, and his presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump’s mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit.”

Trump’s ambitions to seize Greenland are cunningly well-timed. The territory is in the process of seeking independence from Denmark, with most major political parties divided on “when” rather than “if” it should become an independent nation. If that happens, Greenland would immediately become more diplomatically vulnerable and isolated: a delicious frozen fruit for the Trump presidency to pluck and consume.

And, if the second lady is visiting now, consider this a test of the waters for a full-on presidential visit, likely featuring a grinning Donald Trump firmly spiking the U.S. flag into Greenlandic soil.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content