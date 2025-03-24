‘Foreign interference’: Greenland seethes as Usha Vance dispatched on stealth propaganda op

No one would have believed, in the middle years of the 2020s, that Greenland‘s affairs were being observed from the inky darkness of the White House. Few even dreamed that Greenlanders were being scrutinized, as someone with a microscope studies creatures that swarm and multiply in a drop of water.

“The chances of anything coming from the United States are a million to one”, the Greenlanders said. But still, they come!

Even among Donald Trump‘s litany of bonkers campaign promises, his plans to annex Greenland seemed preposterous. Seizing the territory would mean invading land controlled by NATO ally Denmark, as well as raising the insane prospect of United States military conflict with the European Union. But, incredibly, the madmen appears to actually be going through with it.

🇬🇱❌🇺🇸 Mass Protests in Greenland Against U.S. Takeover Threat

• Thousands rallied in front of the U.S. consulate in Nuuk.

• Greenlandic leaders Múte B. Egede & Jens-Frederik Nielsen led the demonstration.

• Video: Aglobalcampusnetwork pic.twitter.com/uFqU6gSNtA — Rusty Sun Compass (@sun_iscompass) March 23, 2025

That’s despite Greenland voters massively voting in favor of anti-Trump parties in their recent election, seeing the vague promises Trump made that he’d make them all fabulously rich as the fibs they are. But whether they like it or not, Greenland remains in Trump’s sights. And now it seems we have a new tip of the spear: America’s second lady Usha Vance.

Vance, backed up by Trump’s national security advisor Mike Waltz, is being dispatched on what amounts to a propaganda op, being escorted around the country to “tour historical sites”, “learn about the territory’s heritage”, and watch the national dogsled race. On the surface, this seems innocent enough, but Greenland’s leaders are all too well aware that this is a sign that the heat is on.

US Air Force lands in Greenland with Second Lady Usha Vance, Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Energy Sec. Chris Wright as PM Mute Egede slams ‘highly aggressive’ visit.#Usa #Greenland #Internationaleaks pic.twitter.com/BIF06Kmtsd — International Leaks (@Internl_Leaks) March 24, 2025

Prime Minister Múte Egede didn’t mince his words: “It should be said clearly that our integrity and democracy must be respected without foreign interference” and (in an interview with Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsaq) said:

“The only purpose is to show a demonstration of power to us, and the signal is not to be misunderstood. [Waltz] is Trump’s confidential and closest adviser, and his presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump’s mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit.”

Trump’s ambitions to seize Greenland are cunningly well-timed. The territory is in the process of seeking independence from Denmark, with most major political parties divided on “when” rather than “if” it should become an independent nation. If that happens, Greenland would immediately become more diplomatically vulnerable and isolated: a delicious frozen fruit for the Trump presidency to pluck and consume.

And, if the second lady is visiting now, consider this a test of the waters for a full-on presidential visit, likely featuring a grinning Donald Trump firmly spiking the U.S. flag into Greenlandic soil.

