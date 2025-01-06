Former Cameo hopeful Lauren Boebert bashes Hillary and Joe after bringing thieving child to the Capitol

“Rules for thee, not for me” seems to be a new catchphrase of the GOP, as the increasingly radical far-right embraces hypocrisy as a core value.

That’s largely perpetuated by rampant hypocrites like Donald Trump, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who are more than willing to rail against the antics of their Democratic peers while remaining blissfully blind to their own (often identical) actions. Boebert is a prime example of this tendency, as she backs figures who technically fit the label pedophile (17 is underaged, Gaetz), and supports her thieving son, all while she tosses around criminal labels for everyone from Joe Biden to Hillary Clinton.

Both of whom conveniently came up in a recent tweet from the Colorado Representative, who’s never taken a bipartisan breath in her life. In a fresh attempt to establish herself as a hopeless Donald Trump crony, Boebert lashed out at the recent Medal of Freedom ceremony, blasting President Biden’s chosen recipient as “disgraceful.”

All that after the 38-year-old paraded her criminal son — 19-year-old Tyler Boebert — around Capitol Hill without a second thought. The eldest Boebert child, who in 2023 made the Representative a grandmother at 37, faced multiple felony charges in 2024, after being connected to a “string of vehicle trespass and property thefts” across Colorado town Rifle. He managed to avoid a felony conviction in late 2024, despite pleading guilty, but if he slips up over his two-year probationary period he could be a felon before he turns 20.

Proud to have my family by my side today as I will be sworn in this evening as Congresswoman for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vfn5D8ATpv — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 3, 2025

Which isn’t nearly enough to stop Boebert from parading him around, along with the rest of her family, during a recent trip to the Capitol. To be fair, she’s in full support of another felon’s relocation to the White House, so its little surprise that her son’s charges mean so little, but its still an interesting move from someone blasting Hillary Clinton as a criminal.

Boebert made sure to emphasize how little she likes Clinton in a distinctly sanctimonious tweet reacting to President Biden’s decision to honor the former Secretary of State with the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award offered by the United States. Biden granted Clinton the award alongside 18 others, including billionaire Democratic fundraiser George Soros, explaining in a statement that “these nineteen Americans are great leaders who have made America a better place.”

“They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world,” the White House said in a statement. Clinton’s position among the award’s recipients didn’t sit right with Boebert, who notoriously cozies up to criminals, and she made sure the world knew it.

In a tweet reacting to the news, Boebert complained that “The Medal of Freedom has been cheapened beyond words.” She didn’t mention Clinton by name, but the sentiment she retweeted — which whined that “Hillary Clinton, who destroyed government property and left Americans to die in Benghazi, receives the highest civilian honor in the United States” — made her feelings clear. As did the second half of her tweet, which promised that the far-right “will restore our republic soon enough,” before complaining again that “Biden is really trying to do every disgraceful act his handlers can think of on the way out the door.”

Boebert’s posturing is on full display in the tweet, but that’s no change from her typical antics. The Republican party is increasingly the party of hypocrisy, and we’re only set to see more of the same once Trump takes office in an agonizing two weeks.

