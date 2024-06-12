Marjorie Taylor Greene
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Grown woman Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes a sassy little sassafras after Paul Ryan calls her ‘an entertainer not a legislator’

For once, a Republican speaks the truth.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 01:06 pm

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) better watch her blood pressure, what with the unceasing rage that seems to fuel her through countless beefs, heartless attempts at legislation, and daily online rantings.

Recommended Videos

There’s never a day on which Greene isn’t tantruming her way through one unhinged point or another, as she seeks to put on the airs of productivity while actually just screaming to the heavens like a cat trapped outside of a locked room. Literally all she’s good for is putting on a good show for the rest of us to cringe at, but she didn’t take kindly to fellow Republican and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pointing it out.

Ryan’s a fringe political figure these days, due largely to his presence as a reasonable-adjacent human being. That no longer fits into the Republican agenda — which props up only the most deranged members — so Ryan is now on the outskirts, and Marge would like if he stayed there.

She’d also like if he kept his entirely accurate opinions to himself, particularly when they expose just how ineffective she and her ilk have become. As Ryan aptly noted, Greene is far closer to an entertainer than to a politician — but if this is Republican entertainment, we want none of it.

Greene blasted Ryan on X in the wake of his comment, calling out the former Speaker for failing to “fund the border wall,” his inability to “repeal Obamacare,” and for passing “the most expensive omnibus in history,” while he was in office.

She made sure to list a few blatant inaccuracies in there too, because it simply wouldn’t be a Greene tweet without some lies tossed in. Leaning hard on age-old dog whistles that have been disproven countless times, she tossed out terms like “full term abortions,” the entirely unexplained “trans agenda on kids,” and made reference to “the full Democrat agenda” without providing any context to what she was referring to.

Which is likely because Greene has no idea what any of her complaints truly mean. There are some pretty big words tossed in there, and we all know how the far-right struggles with reading comprehension. But she knows those terms stir up ire in Donald Trump’s glassy-eyed followers, so she uses them as ammunition in her empty, pointless takes.

There are plenty of those to be found on Greene’s social media, where she does most of her legislation from. Why actually work to change anything in this country when you can go on social media and pointlessly whine about it? That’s the modern Republican way, after all, and Greene is nothing if not a dedicated do-nothing.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Is Kevin Spacey in Jail?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Is Kevin Spacey in Jail?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ presents the Jedi at the height of their power, and simultaneously at their weakest
A Jedi sect in 'The Acolyte'
A Jedi sect in 'The Acolyte'
A Jedi sect in 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
News
News
‘The Acolyte’ presents the Jedi at the height of their power, and simultaneously at their weakest
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘hypocrisy is my middle name’ Boebert still thinks Joe Biden is the biggest fixer in politics, bless her heart
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee met today for their first meeting of the 118th Congress to outline their agenda and vote on Committee rules.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee met today for their first meeting of the 118th Congress to outline their agenda and vote on Committee rules.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee met today for their first meeting of the 118th Congress to outline their agenda and vote on Committee rules.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Lauren ‘hypocrisy is my middle name’ Boebert still thinks Joe Biden is the biggest fixer in politics, bless her heart
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘House of the Dragon’ explained: Why does Ser Criston Cole hate Rhaenyra so much?
Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in 'House of the Dragon'
Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in 'House of the Dragon'
Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in 'House of the Dragon'
Category: TV
TV
News
News
‘House of the Dragon’ explained: Why does Ser Criston Cole hate Rhaenyra so much?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 12, 2024
Read Article A blood-soaked horror franchise worth $1 billion landing on Disney Plus is bound to ruffle some feathers
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
A blood-soaked horror franchise worth $1 billion landing on Disney Plus is bound to ruffle some feathers
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Kevin Spacey in Jail?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Is Kevin Spacey in Jail?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ presents the Jedi at the height of their power, and simultaneously at their weakest
A Jedi sect in 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
News
News
‘The Acolyte’ presents the Jedi at the height of their power, and simultaneously at their weakest
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘hypocrisy is my middle name’ Boebert still thinks Joe Biden is the biggest fixer in politics, bless her heart
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee met today for their first meeting of the 118th Congress to outline their agenda and vote on Committee rules.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Lauren ‘hypocrisy is my middle name’ Boebert still thinks Joe Biden is the biggest fixer in politics, bless her heart
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 12, 2024
Read Article ‘House of the Dragon’ explained: Why does Ser Criston Cole hate Rhaenyra so much?
Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in 'House of the Dragon'
Category: TV
TV
News
News
‘House of the Dragon’ explained: Why does Ser Criston Cole hate Rhaenyra so much?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 12, 2024
Read Article A blood-soaked horror franchise worth $1 billion landing on Disney Plus is bound to ruffle some feathers
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
A blood-soaked horror franchise worth $1 billion landing on Disney Plus is bound to ruffle some feathers
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 12, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.