Grown woman Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes a sassy little sassafras after Paul Ryan calls her ‘an entertainer not a legislator’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) better watch her blood pressure, what with the unceasing rage that seems to fuel her through countless beefs, heartless attempts at legislation, and daily online rantings.

There’s never a day on which Greene isn’t tantruming her way through one unhinged point or another, as she seeks to put on the airs of productivity while actually just screaming to the heavens like a cat trapped outside of a locked room. Literally all she’s good for is putting on a good show for the rest of us to cringe at, but she didn’t take kindly to fellow Republican and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pointing it out.

Ryan’s a fringe political figure these days, due largely to his presence as a reasonable-adjacent human being. That no longer fits into the Republican agenda — which props up only the most deranged members — so Ryan is now on the outskirts, and Marge would like if he stayed there.

She’d also like if he kept his entirely accurate opinions to himself, particularly when they expose just how ineffective she and her ilk have become. As Ryan aptly noted, Greene is far closer to an entertainer than to a politician — but if this is Republican entertainment, we want none of it.

Greene blasted Ryan on X in the wake of his comment, calling out the former Speaker for failing to “fund the border wall,” his inability to “repeal Obamacare,” and for passing “the most expensive omnibus in history,” while he was in office.

Paul Ryan just said I’m an entertainer not a legislator after I forced a vote to vacate Speaker Johnson for fully funding Biden’s agenda in a two part omnibus, voting for spying on the American people w/ FISA, and funding the war in Ukraine instead of pursing peace.



I guess Paul… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 11, 2024

She made sure to list a few blatant inaccuracies in there too, because it simply wouldn’t be a Greene tweet without some lies tossed in. Leaning hard on age-old dog whistles that have been disproven countless times, she tossed out terms like “full term abortions,” the entirely unexplained “trans agenda on kids,” and made reference to “the full Democrat agenda” without providing any context to what she was referring to.

Which is likely because Greene has no idea what any of her complaints truly mean. There are some pretty big words tossed in there, and we all know how the far-right struggles with reading comprehension. But she knows those terms stir up ire in Donald Trump’s glassy-eyed followers, so she uses them as ammunition in her empty, pointless takes.

There are plenty of those to be found on Greene’s social media, where she does most of her legislation from. Why actually work to change anything in this country when you can go on social media and pointlessly whine about it? That’s the modern Republican way, after all, and Greene is nothing if not a dedicated do-nothing.

