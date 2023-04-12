Grown woman Marjorie Taylor Greene still doesn’t understand the definition of ‘pedophile’

Another day, another slate of absurd Republican drivel.

Certified nitwit Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again spreading the latest Republican fabrication, pushing the idea that their Democratic peers are “pedophiles.” Once again displaying her complete lack of comprehension skills, Greene repeated the claim that Democrats, by aiming to affirm trans kids through careful, measured, and physician-advised medical care, are sexualizing minors.

It’s not a new claim, and in fact, it has become a new Republican favorite, but Greene’s insistence on repeating the lie is becoming tiresome. Her latest tirade, posted to Twitter on April 12, dubs the Democrats “the party of pedophiles.” She goes on to insist that the Trans Bill of Rights, which aims to maintain gender-affirming care for young trans people, instead aims to “sexualize kids by eliminating state level bans of ‘gender affirming’ experimentation on minors.”

Democrats are the party of pedophiles.



Progressives in the House just introduced the so-called Trans Bill of Rights to further sexualize kids by eliminating state level bans of “gender affirming” experimentation on minors.



That’s exactly why we should pass my bill, the Protect… pic.twitter.com/B5BtOp3hbH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 12, 2023

Attached to the tweet is an overly-long clip of Greene talking on the subject of gender-affirming care, and once again cementing herself as one of the Republican Party’s most unhinged members. Her insistence that Democrats are pedophiles, all because they’re willing to consider the health and safety of trans kids, is utterly absurd. In fact, it seems that Republicans, rather than Democrats, are the ones inappropriately “obsessed” with children, as they introduce policies that allow adults to examine minors’ reproductive organs and constantly bring up the gross notion that medical care = sexualization.

It is not “sexualizing” a minor to consider their medical needs, even if those medical needs relate to their reproductive organs. Is it sexualizing young women to teach them about menstruation? Of course not, but stressing this point wouldn’t allow Republican blowhards to label their detractors as sexual deviants, so they avoid the topic completely.

No one is surprised to learn that Marjorie Taylor Greene is completely detached from reality, of course, but her continued insistence on labeling what should be her peers as “pedophiles” is getting old. We get it, she has no actual, real political talking points to lean on, but maybe she should learn the definition of words before she starts shouting them to the heavens. Wishful thinking? Probably, but we can always hope.