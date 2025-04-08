Hakeem Jeffries’s net worth, confirmed

Is he worth enough to run for president?

​Hakeem Jeffries is an American politician, current House Minority Leader, and attorney who has been serving as the U.S. Representative for New York’s 8th congressional district since 2013.

He is also a leading political voice pushing back on President Donald Trump’s policies in his second term. Here’s a closer look at Jeffries’ net worth and how the New York Representative made his money.

Jeffries’ net worth estimates vary

As of 2018, Hakeem Jeffries’ net worth was estimated at $841,012, according to OpenSecrets. However, more recent estimates vary significantly. A 2023 financial disclosure report suggests his net worth could range between -$583,998 and $374,996, indicating potential liabilities exceeding assets. Conversely, some sources claim his net worth has increased to approximately $9 million in 2025. Given these disparities, it’s challenging to determine an exact figure for Jeffries’ current net worth.

Born on August 4, 1970, in Brooklyn, New York, Jeffries earned a bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University, a master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University, and a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law. Prior to his congressional career, he practiced law and served in the New York State Assembly from 2007 to 2012.

Hakeem Jeffries has accumulated his wealth primarily through his career as a corporate lawyer and his tenure as a U.S. Representative.​

He began his legal career clerking for Judge Harold Baer Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. He later worked for several law firms and political organizations. ​

As a U.S. Representative, Jeffries earned a base salary of $174,000 per year. Upon becoming the House Minority Leader, his annual salary increased to $193,400. ​

Jeffries has also reported various assets, including HSBC accounts valued between $50,001 and $100,000, an SPDR S&P Dividend ETF valued between $50,001 and $100,000, and a Northwestern Mutual Whole Life Insurance Policy valued between $50,001 and $100,000.

Jeffries’ future plans

Jeffries has a significant national profile and some speculate he may run for president in 2028. As ​of April 2025, however, there is no public indication that Hakeem Jeffries plans to seek the Democratic nomination.

His current focus appears to be on leading House Democrats and preparing for the 2026 midterm elections. While doing so, Jeffries has called Trump’s tariff policy a tax on Americans, adding, ” … [T]he only conclusion that one can draw is that Donald Trump and Republicans are intentionally tanking the economy.”

Jeffries has also questioned Trump’s constitutional ability to institute tariffs, a power the United States Constitution gives to Congress. Referring to what he calls Trump’s economic mismanagement, Jeffries added, “The economy is crashing and Donald Trump is on the golf course.”

With all that in mind, some political analysts have speculated about his potential future presidential ambitions, Jeffries has not made any official statements suggesting an intention to seek the White House.

