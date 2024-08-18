Harold Ford Jr.’s ethnicity, confirmed

In a recent Fox News segment that left viewers internally cringing, host Jesse Watters sparked controversy by questioning Harold Ford Jr.‘s racial identity. The awkward exchange occurred during a discussion about the “White Dudes for Harris” fundraising group, leaving many wondering about Ford’s background. So, what exactly is Harold Ford Jr.’s ethnicity?

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1970, Harold Eugene Ford Jr. comes from a prominent African American family (myth busted) deeply rooted in both business and politics. His grandfather, Newton Jackson Ford, was a well-known funeral home director, while his father, Harold E. Ford Sr., made history as the first African American congressman from Tennessee.

Growing up, young Harold was immersed in the world of politics. He often accompanied his father to Congressional Black Caucus meetings, getting an early education in the ways of Washington. After his family moved to D.C. in 1979, Ford attended the prestigious St. Albans School, rubbing shoulders with the children of the capital’s elite.

Is Harold Ford Jr. Black?

Jesse Watters pressuring his black co-host Harold Ford Jr into wearing a White Dudes for Harris hat –"You are white, right? You're white. Are you half? … You're not going to mess up your hair, look at it. Come on, Harold, put the hat on!" pic.twitter.com/uRcspqYGVe — helena hind (@cynicalzoomer) August 8, 2024

Ford’s political journey began in earnest when he coordinated his father’s re-election campaigns in the 1990s. In 1996, at the age of 26, he made history himself by becoming the first African American to succeed a parent in Congress. Throughout his career, Ford has been a rising star in the Democratic Party. He delivered the keynote speech at the 2000 Democratic National Convention and served five terms in Congress. In 2005, he set his sights even higher, announcing his intention to run for the Senate seat held by Bill Frist.

Given this background, Watters’ on-air questioning of Ford’s race seems particularly tone-deaf. The incident occurred during a segment about the “White Dudes for Harris” group, where Watters attempted to make Ford wear a hat supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. When Ford declined, Watters pushed further, asking, “You are white, right? You’re white.” Wouldn’t you just have loved to be a fly on the wall in the control room?

Ford’s uncomfortable reaction and the ensuing backlash only serve to highlight the ongoing challenges surrounding race and identity in American politics. While Ford’s African American heritage is well-documented, the incident reminds us of the complexities and sensitivities surrounding these issues in the public sphere. It also reminds us that Google is your friend and wouldn’t mind it in the slightest if you use it to do your homework. Looking at you, Watters.

