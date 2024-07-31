Image Credit: Disney
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Host Jesse Watters is seen as Dr. Phil visits "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss his new book "We've Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America's Soul and Sanity" at FOX News Channel Studios on February 26, 2024 in New York City.
Politics
‘Life hack for transitioning’: Utterly brainless Fox News host claims voting for Kamala Harris will turn men into women

You'd think that in the year 2024, we'd be past this kind of blatant sexism by now. This dolt has proven us wrong.
Published: Jul 31, 2024 02:33 pm

In a display of journalistic integrity, Fox News has once again proven that they are the bastion of truth, reason, and definitely not a breeding ground for absurd conspiracy theories and blatant sexism.

Ever since Joe Biden announced his decision to bow out of the 2024 presidential race and endorse a female candidate, the fine folks over at Fox News have been losing their collective minds. Their latest stroke of genius comes from none other than Jesse Watters, who seems to have a Ph.D. in making utterly ludicrous statements on national television.

On a recent episode of “The Five,” Watters treated viewers to a masterclass in sexism and pseudo-scientific babble. According to him, any man who votes for a woman must be either “childish,” suffering from “mommy issues,” or desperately seeking approval from the opposite sex. Apparently, Watters has it on good authority from “scientists” that when a man votes for a woman, he magically “transitions into a woman” himself. Somebody alert the Nobel Committee, because this is groundbreaking stuff!

Except, of course, it’s not. It’s the kind of ignorant, misogynistic drivel that should have been left behind in the Mad Men era. Do they truly believe that dismissing and belittling women is a winning strategy in the 21st century? If so, they’re not just on the wrong side of history; they’re actively holding us all back.

The idea that a person’s vote should be determined by their gender, or that supporting a female candidate somehow emasculates men, is not only laughably absurd, but also deeply harmful. It perpetuates the toxic notion that leadership is an inherently masculine trait and that women who dare to seek positions of power are somehow suspect or unworthy.

But perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by Watters’ Neanderthal-like views on women. After all, this is the same man who once made a suggestive comment about Ivanka Trump’s handling of a microphone and who suggested that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t “ready” to be president because she isn’t married with children. He also once claimed that female journalists “sleep with their sources to get stories all the time.” This perpetuates the harmful stereotype that women use their sexuality to advance their careers.

What’s truly disheartening, however, is that Watters is not some fringe figure spouting his nonsense in obscurity. He’s a prominent commentator on a major news network, one that millions of Americans rely on for their information. When someone like Watters is given a platform to spread his sexist drivel, it not only legitimizes his views, but also reinforces the very power structures that keep women from achieving true equality. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution for anyone with a brain who wondered if Watters’ is held together by Play-Doh: change the channel.

