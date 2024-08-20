Has Hillary Clinton had plastic surgery? Her 2024 DNC glow-up, explained

If you were watching the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, which took place in Chicago on Monday, then you certainly caught Hillary Clinton’s unforgettable speech.

The president that never was strutted out on stage to rapturous applause and gave a powerful speech, along with a little bit of payback against Donald Trump for good measure. But that’s not the only thing about Clinton that had people talking. Many noticed that she was looking pretty good, her skin is glowing, and somehow it almost seems as though she’s aged backwards.

In fact, She looks healthier than she did during her election run back in 2016. If you don’t believe us, then just take another look at her appearance at the DNC and tell me she’s not looking healthier and stronger than she has in a long time.

While there’s no doubt that a good lifestyle and skincare routine can certainly counteract the effects of aging somewhat, many have questioned whether there is something else going on here. Let’s bear in mind, she’s 76-years-old, only two years younger than Donald Trump. And while Trump certainly looks his age, we have to ask how Hillary has somehow managed to escape the cruel passage of time.

Almost immediately after her speech, people flocked to online spaces such as X to comment on her apparent glow-up. X user @NadineBabu pointed out how good Clinton looked while stating that the men just “got older.” Which, if we’re being totally honest, is true.

Ok. How did Hillary Clinton manage to glow up in the past 8 years while the men just got older 😜?



This woman has been through so much and continues to be a champion for this country. Selfless. #ThankYouHillary pic.twitter.com/Pc9yLDKeWR — Nadine Babu (@NadineBabu) August 20, 2024

But how? How has she done it? We need to know. I need to know. While a face lift seems like a logical answer, is there any evidence to support this assertion? Other than the fact she looks younger, of course.

Did Hillary Clinton get a facelift?

Well, Clinton herself has never come forward and admitted to having any kind of cosmetic work done. This isn’t really a surprise, seeing as plastic surgery is often seen as a kind of taboo topic. Nobody ever really wants to admit to undergoing a procedure even if it’s fairly obvious that they have had work done – take Blake Lively for example, whose nose shape has miraculously changed in recent years.

To be fair, the response to celebrities who undergo such procedures is normally pretty harsh, just look at how fans of the Amazon Prime show The Boys treated Erin Moriarty. And when it comes to politics, people are extra vigilant for any kind of perceived weakness. It’s brutal, but it’s understandable why Clinton would want to keep the whole thing quiet if she did have a facelift.

The only evidence I was able to find that suggests she did have surgery is an article from Thomasloebmd.com in 2015, which cites controversial author, Ed Klein, who claims she had a secret facelift prior to her 2016 presidential run. It’s not exactly concrete proof, but if she really had a facelift back then, it’s not too much of a stretch to believe Clinton would undergo another cosmetic procedure years later.

Aside from Klein’s claims, however, there really isn’t a whole lot to suggest Clinton has had any cosmetic surgery. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t, of course, but there’s not a whole lot of evidence to support that fact. The truth is, sometimes people just age gracefully when they take care of themselves and aren’t hateful, bigoted cretins.

