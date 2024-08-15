Did Blake Lively get a nose job? The rumors, explained

Whenever a celebrity undergoes any form of plastic surgery, there’s always the possibility that they could turn their own fans against them. Don’t believe me? Just look at the response to The Boys star Erin Moriarty and the harsh response from the fanbase recently.

Recommended Videos

Of course, that isn’t always the case, as sometimes an operation will go unnoticed. If it’s subtle, then most people won’t be bothered by it – not that they really have any right to be bothered by what someone else is doing to their own body in the first place, but hey, that’s the world we live in. Take Blake Lively, for example. Rumors have been circulating in the last few days that the Hollywood A-lister underwent a rhinoplasty procedure to change her nose.

It’s hard to deny that the It Ends with us star’s face has undergone some changes over the years, especially when you look at pictures from the start of her career to more recent pics side by side. There’s a clear difference in the shape of her nose, although it’s not immediately obvious until you compare.

Where did these rumors come from?

The conversation started after Dana Omari-Harrell commented on the changes to Lively’s face on Instagram. Omari-Harrell’s page focuses on cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery so it’s safe to say she probably has considerable know-how on the subject. In a post shared to her profile on Aug. 9, she showed two side by side images of Lively where you can see the difference in the nose area.

In her post, Omari-Harrell claims that “a little birdie” told her that Blake Lively’s rhinoplasty was performed by Doctor Thomas Romo in NYC. She doesn’t give a full breakdown of the procedures she believes Lively has had, but does go on to compliment the surgery, calling it an “amazing and natural-looking glow up.”

Responding to the post, many also complimented the rumored procedure, although admitted that it was obvious that Lively’s surgery was more than just a rumor with one individual commenting: “Rumored?! Thats a fact 😂 come on. Same with her teeth. But both well done.”

Has Blake Lively ever admitted to having plastic surgery?

While it may seem “obvious” when comparing the before and after pics, Lively herself has never come forward and actually said whether she has had any work done, so it’s best not to assume without the concrete facts. Of course, the fans seem certain that she has, but can you really blame her for keeping it on the down-low if she has? Especially after seeing the response Erin Moriarty received after her alleged procedure.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy