‘He has skin in the game’: Stephen King’s ‘3,000’ lie detector test leaves Elon Musk in the red

As election day creeps up in the U.S., you can bet your bottom dollar that Stephen King isn’t just scaring folks with his horror stories.
As the author of the 1986 horror classic It, and thus the creator of the iconic Pennywise, King is all too familiar with malevolent clowns and continues his attempts to ensure his country isn’t run by one. Speaking of evil clowns, one of Trump’s most enthusiastic proponents is X owner Elon Musk, the John Wayne Gacy of billionaires. The South African businessman is relentless in his support for the orange menace and consistently uses the platform he owns to spread pro-Trump and anti-Kamala Harris rhetoric — most of which isn’t true. That’s something King can no longer stand.
The author used his own substantial platform on X to highlight Musk’s mendacity, writing, “The Musk-man has posted 3,000 times on Twitter in the last month. Most are pro-Trump disinformation and outright lies. Remember, he has skin in the game. Consider his posts accordingly.” Naturally, it garnered a significant response from X users on both sides of the political spectrum. Here are some of the comments King received in reply to his post.
How did X react?
The most notable response came from Elon Musk himself, who wrote, “I can’t believe you counted how many posts I’ve made lmaooo.” Note he didn’t question anything Stephen King said about him (because, of course, he has posted that many times and does lie). However, King had plenty of support from fellow Trump detractors, all of whom could see the former Cheeto-in-chief and his biggest investor as the lying grifters they are.
Predictably, though, the most active responders to King’s post were unhealthily triggered Trump supporters, who angrily and vitriolically commented in that trademark manner they’re known for.
As usual, not a single constructive counterpoint was made — primarily because facts can’t be argued with and also because the majority of Trump’s supporters have the same unpleasant personality that he does. It’s fun to know that King’s indifference and lack of acknowledgment of their replies will trigger them even more. King’s X post comes mere hours before the polls close in the 2024 United States presidential election. Americans will decide whether they want the twice-indicted literal felon back at the helm after the dumpster fire he caused last time or to give Harris a chance to make her mark on the country’s history.
Published: Nov 4, 2024 04:49 am