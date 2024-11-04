‘He has skin in the game’: Stephen King’s ‘3,000’ lie detector test leaves Elon Musk in the red

As election day creeps up in the U.S., you can bet your bottom dollar that Stephen King isn’t just scaring folks with his horror stories.

As the author of the 1986 horror classic It, and thus the creator of the iconic Pennywise, King is all too familiar with malevolent clowns and continues his attempts to ensure his country isn’t run by one. Speaking of evil clowns, one of Trump’s most enthusiastic proponents is X owner Elon Musk, the John Wayne Gacy of billionaires. The South African businessman is relentless in his support for the orange menace and consistently uses the platform he owns to spread pro-Trump and anti-Kamala Harris rhetoric — most of which isn’t true. That’s something King can no longer stand.

The Musk-man has posted 3,000 times on Twitter in the last month. Most are pro-Trump disinformation and outright lies. Remember, he has skin in the game. Consider his posts accordingly. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 4, 2024

The author used his own substantial platform on X to highlight Musk’s mendacity, writing, “The Musk-man has posted 3,000 times on Twitter in the last month. Most are pro-Trump disinformation and outright lies. Remember, he has skin in the game. Consider his posts accordingly.” Naturally, it garnered a significant response from X users on both sides of the political spectrum. Here are some of the comments King received in reply to his post.

How did X react?

I can’t believe you counted how many posts I’ve made lmaooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2024

The most notable response came from Elon Musk himself, who wrote, “I can’t believe you counted how many posts I’ve made lmaooo.” Note he didn’t question anything Stephen King said about him (because, of course, he has posted that many times and does lie). However, King had plenty of support from fellow Trump detractors, all of whom could see the former Cheeto-in-chief and his biggest investor as the lying grifters they are.

Karma will be coming for him… I have faith. — 🇨🇦🌊 Walter White 🌊🇨🇦 (@JohnWRobicheau) November 4, 2024

He’s an asshole who uses a borderline diagnosis of social awkwardness to justify his unavoidable inclination to be that stupid asshole we will all talk about in the future. He won’t be remembered for his wealth and his company purchases but rather for just being the asshole he… — NO_GOD_DAMN_DMs_Zen_Dog (@anon_zen_dog) November 4, 2024

So much for that. pic.twitter.com/JGdj2wKsZa — Bowl Owe Knee (@EggSmell4) November 4, 2024

Thank you. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) November 4, 2024

Just the fact that Trump has offered Musk a cabinet post, in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars worth of support should tell you everything you need to know.



If billionaires can buy cabinet positions, then who's best interest is being taken care of? Certainly not the… — Dave the Blind Guy (@DaveWarnedYou) November 4, 2024

Predictably, though, the most active responders to King’s post were unhealthily triggered Trump supporters, who angrily and vitriolically commented in that trademark manner they’re known for.

We all have skin in the game.

Kamala will destroy the country, you dipshit clown. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) November 4, 2024

This is the dumbest fcking post on X tonight. Congrats Steve. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 4, 2024

Lmao!! Sir, you don’t have a hundredth of the brain cells Elon has! I’d sit this one out ol timer!! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) November 4, 2024

Wow, you really know how many times he posted? You counted? You’re a pathetic dumb ass. 😂



You really do secretly love him, don’t ya — Konstelation (@Konstelation) November 4, 2024

As usual, not a single constructive counterpoint was made — primarily because facts can’t be argued with and also because the majority of Trump’s supporters have the same unpleasant personality that he does. It’s fun to know that King’s indifference and lack of acknowledgment of their replies will trigger them even more. King’s X post comes mere hours before the polls close in the 2024 United States presidential election. Americans will decide whether they want the twice-indicted literal felon back at the helm after the dumpster fire he caused last time or to give Harris a chance to make her mark on the country’s history.

