Karoline Leavitt, the current White House Press Secretary, has been making headlines for her historic role in the Trump administration. At just 27 years old, she’s the youngest person ever to hold the position. But while her political career is front and center, people have also been buzzing about her personal life, specifically her wildly concerning marriage to Nicholas “Nick” Riccio.

How did Karoline and Nick meet?

Despite their large age difference, Karoline and Nick’s relationship has been relatively low-profile. Leavitt once shared that they met through a mutual friend at a political event, which makes sense given her career in conservative politics, and his background in business. The two kept their relationship under wraps until Christmas 2023, when Karoline announced their engagement. They tied the knot in a private ceremony sometime between December 2023 and mid-2024, and by July, they had welcomed their first child, a baby boy. While Karoline is very public-facing in her political role, Nick prefers to stay behind the scenes.

Who is Nicholas Riccio?

Nick Riccio has built an impressive career, maintained a private life, and become a father over the many (many) years he’s been alive. Nick is a successful real estate entrepreneur who built his career from the ground up. He reportedly had a tough upbringing, experiencing housing insecurity as a teenager, and even living on the streets at some point. But things took a turn when he attended Plymouth State University and took a real estate class in 1990.

That decision ended up changing his life, as Riccio went on to establish Riccio Enterprises LLC, a company that manages multiple beachfront properties in New Hampshire. He started flipping houses in the early 2000s, and has since become a major player in the East Coast real estate scene. By 2015, his portfolio expanded to include properties in Massachusetts and the White Mountains, solidifying his reputation in the industry.

How old is Karoline Leavitt’s husband?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (27) and her husband Nicholas Riccio (59) who was on the finance team for her failed congressional campaign. pic.twitter.com/ufSAClSVDm — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 29, 2025

Nicholas Riccio is 59 years old which means there’s a 32-year age gap between him and Karoline, and unsurprisingly, it has sparked controversy. Whenever a couple has a significant age gap, especially when the younger partner is a woman in the public eye, people talk, and a 30+ year age difference is shocking, to say the least. Some find it upsetting that Karoline, a rising political figure, is married to someone more than three decades older, and have raised eyebrows on just how old she was when they met.

Karoline has addressed the curiosity a few times, even responding to comments on her Instagram. She’s made it clear that Nick “just hates social media and I respect that.” She also labeled him an introvert and her complete opposite. But she also describes him as her biggest supporter, the best father, and an incredible husband.

While their age gap will always be a point of discussion, Karoline and Nick seem unbothered by the chatter. As aforementioned, their relationship is largely private, with Karoline occasionally sharing glimpses into their life on her Instagram. Meanwhile, Nick remains focused on his real estate business and supporting his wife’s political career from behind the scenes.

