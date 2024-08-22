‘He’s gonna be the best grandad’: Proud papa finds out in a single sitting that both his daughters are pregnant at the same time

A beautiful twist on Father of the Bride Part II is playing out on TikTok, where a proud papa recently discovered he’s prepped to become a grandad — times two.

Shared to the platform by Emily Grace Walker (@emilygracewalker6), a video that’s officially in competition for the most wholesome content on the web captured the moment Walker’s dad found out he was to become a grandfather. Then it did the same thing again, moments later, when Walker’s sister made her own announcement, making their old man a first-time grandad two times over.

Emily’s sister goes first, in a casual announcement seemingly situated in their dad’s home, by handing off a charming gift with a special surprise tucked in. Nestled in alongside a cushy teddy bear and book is an ultrasound photo, showing the first of two new grandchildren set to join the family.

The family patriarch is overjoyed at the news, reacting first in shock and then delight, and welcoming in some waterworks once the news sets in. Those waterworks spread to everyone around — including those watching from afar — once the second announcement came in, this time via a charming Disney-themed “best grandpa ever” shirt. The news of two incoming babies is almost too much for the grandad-to-be to handle, leading him to collapse to the couch, tears gushing, as he processes the great news.

@emilygracewalker6 My sister and i telling dad we are BOTH pregnant 🥹♥️ ♬ original sound – Emily Grace Walker

Reactions to the video are equal parts humor and delight, as people rush to both celebrate Emily and her sister and jest about the future of this man’s bank account. “I’m never going to financially recover,” one commenter joked, adding to a wave of similar sentiments proclaiming that our wholesome hero is about to go broke spoiling his grandkids. Far more enticing are all the comments celebrating what a wonderful grandfather he’s sure to be, and the “beautiful masculinity” he displays across the video.

That’s in direct opposition to the tumultuous rise of toxic masculinity, which seems to be both more and less prevalent in 2024 than it was a few years back. Men have entered a strange territory of late, where society desires greater empathy, emotional intelligence, and communication from them, all while certain people label those exact traits as “weak” or those of a “beta male.” In reality, they’re often highly sought after traits, and this video showcases exactly why.

Andrew Tate and his miserable ilk may see those tears as a bad thing, but they’re anything but. Those tears expose who Emily’s dad really is, and its a beautiful thing to see. He’s compassionate, he’s sensitive, and he loves his daughters an overwhelming amount. Those tears communicate all of those emotions, and there’s no doubt his daughters are grateful for every single one.

