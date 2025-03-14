‘Hitler didn’t murder millions of people’ is something Elon Musk actually just posted. Let that sink in 

As Tesla stocks continue their free-fall into the abyss, billionaire edgelord Elon Musk thinks defending literal Hitler might somehow stop the bleeding.

The SpaceX founder has reposted a tweet claiming that history’s infamous dictators weren’t actually responsible for murdering people. Apparently, it was just their “public sector workers” doing all the genocide.

Image via X/@OAlexanderDK

Every time Musk posts garbage like this, he’s not being edgy or thought-provoking — he’s just being the world’s most expensive idiot. Regardless of his intent, the damage is done. Musk has opened the door for historical revisionists to crawl out of the woodwork and start rewriting one of the darkest chapters of human history.

Hitler outlined his genocidal intentions in “Mein Kampf” years before taking power. On Jan. 30, 1939, he publicly declared that if war came, “the result will not be the Bolshevization of the earth, and thus the victory of Jewry, but the annihilation of the Jewish race in Europe.” The Wannsee Conference of 1942, where the “Final Solution” was coordinated, was conducted by his direct deputies implementing his vision.

Declassified Soviet documents show Stalin personally signed off on 357 execution lists containing 40,000 names. He reviewed and approved specific quotas for arrests and executions in each region during the Great Purge. When informed the 1932-33 policies were causing mass starvation in Ukraine (killing 3.9 million), Stalin intensified grain requisitions and blocked relief efforts. His handwritten notes on policy documents prove he personally directed what we now recognize as genocide.

As for Mao, during the Great Leap Forward (1958-1962), provincial officials who reported starvation were purged, while those who falsified harvest numbers were promoted. When told millions were dying, Mao responded, “When there is not enough to eat, people starve to death. It is better to let half the people die so the other half can eat their fill.”

What became of these dictators whose personal decisions destroyed so many lives? Hitler ended his life in a bunker beneath a ruined Berlin as Soviet soldiers approached — a fate far kinder than that of those he sent to gas chambers. Stalin died isolated, paranoid, and reviled, drowning in the terror and suspicion he had cultivated among even his closest comrades. Mao died of illness, but history remembers him clearly as the architect of one of the deadliest regimes ever known, which presided over 45 million deaths.

The dictators had enforcers, but those enforcers were acting on the orders of their leaders. However, Musk’s tweet erases the actual moral courage shown by those who refused to participate in atrocities. Albert Göring, Hermann Göring’s brother, used his position to help Jews escape Nazi Germany. Oskar Schindler saved 1,200 Jews by employing them in his factories. German officer Albert Battel blocked SS troops from entering the Przemyśl ghetto. Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara defied his government and issued thousands of transit visas to Jews fleeing Europe. Similar examples exist from Stalin’s purges and Mao’s cultural revolution.

If the tech-billionaire believes the real villains are “public sector workers,” maybe that explains why he and his administration seem so eager to replace them all with robots.

Since paying $44 billion for Twitter, Musk has transformed the platform into a petri dish for hate speech. In November, Musk endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory claiming Jewish communities push “hatred against whites.” At a Trump rally in January, Musk threw what looked suspiciously like a Nazi salute. Meanwhile, Musk reinstated accounts of prominent white nationalists and neo-Nazis previously banned for violent rhetoric, including Kanye West and even Andrew Anglin, founder of the neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer.

Post-war Germany, despite its claims of denazification, remained filled with Nazi judges, doctors, and officials who simply changed uniforms and carried on. South African apartheid officials found comfortable homes in American institutions. And now we have billionaires who manipulate platforms supposedly built for connection into engines of hate.

