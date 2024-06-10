LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 09: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at Sunset Park on June 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The former president continues campaigning around the country amidst ongoing legal troubles. Trump is scheduled to sit for a probation interview via video on June 10 related to the felony conviction in his New York hush money case.
Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘I don’t care about you, I just want your vote’: Watch convicted felon Donald Trump tell a crowd of people that they mean nothing to him

Yes, he is literally Krusty the Clown.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 11:25 am

Donald Trump has a habit of talking absolute nonsense — using the most amount of words to make as little sense as possible — and yet during his latest rally he actually got right to the heart of his entire presidential campaign. While giving a speech to his gathered supporters in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9, Trump decided to say it exactly how it is for once.

Recommended Videos

It was an excruciatingly hot day on the strip, with temperatures as high as 103 degrees Fahrenheit in Vegas’ Sunset Park where Trump’s rally was being held. Throughout his speech, doddering Don made light of the thousands of people baking under the scorching sun, which reached a peak when he told the crowd that he didn’t care about their health because he “just want[s] your vote.”

“Do you feel the breeze? I don’t want anybody going on me,” he said, apparently in jest. “We need every voter. I don’t care about you. I just want your vote. I don’t care.”

Of course, the moment has left Trump’s detractors with their jaws on the floor — or, at least, it would have if it hadn’t been plainly obvious that this is how he sees his supporters all along. As Darth Orangeus’ old nemesis, Mark Hamill, went viral for commenting: “I love it when he accidentally tell the truth.”

Of course, Trump loyalists will no doubt point out that the former president was joking when he made this comment. In fact, Trump himself pre-empted the fallout of his remarks as soon as he said them. He told the crowd that reporters in attendance would no doubt take his words “out of context” and act like he’d said a “horrible” thing.

What Donald failed to realize is that we can quote his words in their full context and it still comes across like he’s said a horrible thing. There’s a thin line between just kidding around and saying the quiet part loud, as Krusty the Clown memorably put it in The Simpsons. He might as well have said: “Thank you for voting for me in 2016. Let’s just say it moved me… TO A BIGGER HOUSE!”

The really unsettling thing about Trump’s bald-faced admission is that it received a roar of laughter from the crowd. Mark Hamill’s space mom Natalie Portman might have something to say about that. “So this is how liberty dies, with thunderous applause,” Padme Amidala famously said about Palpatine’s rise to power in Revenge of the Sith. Except in this case, it’s less thunderous applause and more like braying laughter.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘She kept it real tho’: Woman has nightmare of her grandma coming back from the dead, but her family has an unexpected reaction
TikTok screenshots via @nurseshesoutaga1n
TikTok screenshots via @nurseshesoutaga1n
TikTok screenshots via @nurseshesoutaga1n
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘She kept it real tho’: Woman has nightmare of her grandma coming back from the dead, but her family has an unexpected reaction
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘What is going on at this thrift store?’: Thrift store shoppers stunned to discover the most bizarrely offensive stock on display
tiktok-thrift-store
tiktok-thrift-store
tiktok-thrift-store
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘What is going on at this thrift store?’: Thrift store shoppers stunned to discover the most bizarrely offensive stock on display
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Emilia Clarke reflects on how she feared being fired from ‘Game of Thrones’ for a terrifying health reason
Emilia Clarke poses with mini dragons
Emilia Clarke poses with mini dragons
Emilia Clarke poses with mini dragons
Category: News
News
TV
TV
Emilia Clarke reflects on how she feared being fired from ‘Game of Thrones’ for a terrifying health reason
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Prince Harry is delivered another crushing blow as he accidentally ends King Charles and Prince William’s Royal ‘rivalry’
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (wearing a Household Division regimental tie and medals including his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order cross) attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England.
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (wearing a Household Division regimental tie and medals including his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order cross) attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England.
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (wearing a Household Division regimental tie and medals including his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order cross) attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince Harry is delivered another crushing blow as he accidentally ends King Charles and Prince William’s Royal ‘rivalry’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Sounds like the Conservatives’: Stephen King tells best short horror story with real-life interaction with ‘The Thing of Evil’
Stephen King
Stephen King
Stephen King
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘Sounds like the Conservatives’: Stephen King tells best short horror story with real-life interaction with ‘The Thing of Evil’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘She kept it real tho’: Woman has nightmare of her grandma coming back from the dead, but her family has an unexpected reaction
TikTok screenshots via @nurseshesoutaga1n
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘She kept it real tho’: Woman has nightmare of her grandma coming back from the dead, but her family has an unexpected reaction
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘What is going on at this thrift store?’: Thrift store shoppers stunned to discover the most bizarrely offensive stock on display
tiktok-thrift-store
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘What is going on at this thrift store?’: Thrift store shoppers stunned to discover the most bizarrely offensive stock on display
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Emilia Clarke reflects on how she feared being fired from ‘Game of Thrones’ for a terrifying health reason
Emilia Clarke poses with mini dragons
Category: News
News
TV
TV
Emilia Clarke reflects on how she feared being fired from ‘Game of Thrones’ for a terrifying health reason
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Prince Harry is delivered another crushing blow as he accidentally ends King Charles and Prince William’s Royal ‘rivalry’
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (wearing a Household Division regimental tie and medals including his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order cross) attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince Harry is delivered another crushing blow as he accidentally ends King Charles and Prince William’s Royal ‘rivalry’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Sounds like the Conservatives’: Stephen King tells best short horror story with real-life interaction with ‘The Thing of Evil’
Stephen King
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘Sounds like the Conservatives’: Stephen King tells best short horror story with real-life interaction with ‘The Thing of Evil’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 10, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'