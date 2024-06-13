‘I know it’s Pride Month but wtf bro?’: Donald Trump Jr. posts then deletes video suggesting brother Eric might be gay for wearing… pants?

About a month before Papa Trump’s sentencing for the Stormy Daniels’ hush money-related conviction, Trump’s son, Don Jr. had his priorities in line when he shared a video of his brother, Eric, on TikTok and suggested that Eric might be gay in a post that has since been deleted.

Recommended Videos

Furthermore, Donald Trump Jr. wrote, “I know it’s Pride Month but WTF, bro?” In the footage, Eric Trump walks alongside another man at Trump Cidery, expected at Eric’s Trump Winery spot near Charlottesville, Virginia in summer 2024. The whole thing seems an awkward attempt to present Eric as a hardworking man of the land, as he is later seen digging a hole for some reason — hopefully, to bury his dad’s 2024 election prospects.

All that aside, Trump II zeroed in on one aspect of Eric’s wardrobe to make a juvenile joke about his brother’s sexuality: His pants are light-colored, and cut a little slim, which in Don Jr.’s view made him look gay, I guess — whatever “looking gay” means.

Who works on a farm dressed like that?

Don Jr. posts deleted video, suggest his brother Eric might be gay for wearing these pants. pic.twitter.com/xvixtcBoUv — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 11, 2024 via PatriotTakes/X

Far be it from us to offer a punchline to the Trump family to save this brick of a joke, but plainly, there was clearly a better angle to be had here than the homophobic swipe Don. Jr. took at Eric, as many commented on the post as it got shared even after it was deleted.

Donald Trump Jr. chose to make a dumb joke about his brother’s sexuality when he was not appropriately dressed for farm work, as Bostonsmalls5 and others noticed. When. Bostonsmalls5 pointed that out, Melissa commented, “[M]y husband is so blue collar he wears his favorite periwinkle blue ascot when he welds. 😎👍”

Along with the beige pants, Eric wore a similarly-colored sweater and a collared shirt, tucked neatly in his pants, decked out more for a stroll in the Hamptons than hard labor, even though it was just a photo op.

At this point, we shouldn’t be surprised that a member of Donald Trump Jr. made a gay joke during Pride Month — it’s just the nuanced and sensitive discourse we’ve come to expect from the Trump family. The inappropriate wardrobe for farm work only proves how far out of touch the Trumps are with the working-class lifestyle they pretend to relate to.

However, when PatriotTakes shared the video, comments like these made it worth it. “Yeah, I’m sure you wear light colored pants (or tights) to play in the dirt. We know this guy has never done manual labor of any kind, much less agricultural,” Island Girl wrote. “The last time these dudes had a shovel in their hand was when they dug that hole to put that box in at the golf course, with all that top-secret information,” Bly6262 added.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy