The Trump family is having a rough 2024. As the family patriarch and chief thief of the whole Trump clan faces down mounting criminal trials, massive penalties, and sky-high legal costs, his children are side-stepping issues of their own.

Recommended Videos

Both of former President Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., were ordered to pay $4 million as part of the family’s punishment in Trump’s recent civil fraud trial loss. That $4 million a piece pales starkly in comparison to papa Trump’s more than $400 million, with interest, but its still a blow to the wallet, particularly in a family that’s long inflated their worth. To top it off, Don Jr. is grappling with the family’s attempted appeal alongside a mysterious threat sent to his Palm Beach, Florida home.

Authorities responded to Trump Jr.’s home on Feb. 26 after the fringe political figure opened his mail to find an envelope containing a death threat and a mysterious white powder. Test results, following seizure of the substance, were inconclusive, but experts don’t believe the powder to be dangerous.

According to Trump Jr., the package is the second of its kind. He’s been mailed white powder before — likewise nonlethal — and the 46-year-old called the repeated attacks “unacceptable.” Threats against political figures have been ramping up in recent months, but the public — even the Trump family’s rabid fanbase — doesn’t seem all that concerned about this latest threat against Don Jr.

Perhaps it’s due to the repeated nature of the threat, or its similarities to a common taunt tossed the eldest Trump child’s way. Trump Jr. has long been accused of relying on cocaine to keep his energy up, and the delivery of a mysterious white powder to his home feels a lot like someone trolling the hugely unpopular nepo baby.

This is all in the wake of Trump Jr.’s only other newsworthy event of the month, which saw him provide his entirely unasked-for opinion on Joe Biden’s bedroom proficiency. For some reason, the fully-grown middle school bully decided, in mid-February, to share his hot take on the current president’s Viagra use with the entire world, once again establishing himself as the third most useless member of the family.

With the white powder issue once again behind him, Don Jr. will likely fade back into obscurity until his next inane, cringe-worthy opinion catches the attention of the public. Until that happens, we’ll welcome a few months without any need to remember that Trump did, in fact, pass down his terrible genetics.