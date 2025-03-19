‘If you need a little boost, check out Tesla stock’: Tim Walz has the ultimate anti-depressant as Tesla implodes

In these dark and depressing times it can be hard to stay optimistic about the future. Donald Trump isn’t even hiding the fact that he’s in the pocket of Elon Musk, who is seemingly pulling all the strings. The pair are dead set on gutting the U.S. and its people for every penny they’re worth.

But it isn’t working out for them. Musk in particular has seen his businesses take a rather nasty hit as a result of his new partnership with the president. Tesla stock saw a sharp decline which started around the same time the billionaire took his new position at the head of DOGE. People across the country have sworn they will boycott the electric car company and he’s certainly feeling the effects of this joint effort right now.

Poor Elon Musk

Not that anybody’s feeling particularly sorry for him, least of all Tim Walz who, at a recent appearance in Wisconsin, slammed Musk and revealed that he actually checks Tesla stock whenever he’s having a bad day.

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

Tesla stock has dropped a significant amount in the past three months with the company shares being down by about 51% from the all-time high and the downward trend doesn’t look like it will be stopping any time soon.

This is the only way to make Musk understand

The best way to get through to Musk is to hit him where it hurts – his wallet. It’s already working, as he recently attempted to restore a $56 billion Tesla payout amid the company’s collapse. The tech billionaire is the richest man in the world, yet he continues to hoard money. His immense wealth has allowed him to get away with too much for too long so to see him finally experience some real consequences feels good.

Of course, there are those who still feel a messed-up sort of loyalty towards Musk for some reason. Some criticized Tim Walz for celebrating an American company crashing and burning.

Tim Walz brags about Tesla’s stock price falling. Democrats are now rooting against one of the most successful companies in American history — an electric vehicle company! — because they’re mad @elonmusk is cutting waste and fraud. True insanity. pic.twitter.com/D9pcOG2bUr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 19, 2025

Tesla is falling apart

Of course, people aren’t just boycotting the car company. There are some who have taken it upon themselves to vandalise any of Elon’s cars or Cybertrucks they see. Even Trump stepping in to label Tesla vandalism as terrorism hasn’t done anything to curb this phenomenon. Just this week, a Tesla service center in Las Vegas was targeted by an individual who set cars ablaze with a Molotov cocktail.

Aside from that, people are also claiming that their Cybertrucks are falling apart with deliveries of the angular metal monstrosity reportedly being called off due to a large part repeatedly falling off. While Musk hasn’t commented on his dodgy trucks, he has spoken on the recent uptick in Tesla vandalism, playing victim and claiming that “Tesla is a peaceful company. We’ve never done anything harmful.”

I’m calling bull on that. But seriously, could Elon’s empire actually be crumbling? All we can do is keep an eye on the stock market and celebrate every day the downward trend continues like Tim Walz is doing.

