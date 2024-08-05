‘I’m a Republican but not a fool’: If you think all GOPs are voting for Donald Trump, you might want to take a look at this

Every presidential election is a vital moment in history, but it’s hard to argue the truly unprecedented urgency of the 2024 election.

This November, the American public will make the choice between a heavily convicted felon who has no remorse, who plans to establish a dictatorship, and who has an avenue in place to contest a free election process, and a capable leader who has experience, poise, and decades of experience under her belt. The choice will come down to the security of Kamala Harris or the unhinged bluster of Donald Trump, and it’s truly unclear which option has a better shot at the White House.

The masses are praying for a Harris victory, but it’s unsettling to see how much support Trump still boasts. Even beyond his support of the Heritage Foundation and Project 2025, his promises that Christians will only need to vote “this once” and then never again; even beyond his insistence that Harris happened to “turn Black” in order to win the election, he still has unwavering support from a huge number of people.

But not everyone on the right side of the political aisle is so enamored with the former Cheeto-in-Chief. Despite the overwhelming support he continues to boast from his most dedicated followers, Trump is hemorrhaging support from pretty much anyone with a brain and right-leaning tendencies. These poor souls, left with no Republican options that aren’t outright dangerous for the nation, have decided to step across the political aisle, and they’ve masterminded the perfect sign for their unique position.

Meanwhile in Philly pic.twitter.com/4AxBd9sxzj — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 3, 2024

That sign is starting to decorate lawns now that the election is mere months out. Straightforward and truly stunning, the simple piece of cardboard states that its owner is “a Republican but not a fool,” before proclaiming its support for “Harris for President.”

It joins several other signs of a similar lilt, all proclaiming support for Harris because she’s the only option that makes sense. She may not be everything certain voters wanted, her politics may not align with theirs, but she’s not a dangerous demagogue who puts his own ambition above the nation he claims to serve.

One of my favorite yard signs. pic.twitter.com/sBIUzN9gEj — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) August 4, 2024

Signs of this sort are a genuinely needed reminder in this chaotic, unprecedented year in politics. It’s starting to feel like everyone on the right is an absolute lunatic who puts party over country, human rights, and general decency, but these simple little signs serve as a vital reminder. The furor around the Harris campaign doesn’t come exclusively from the left. It comes, in reality, from people across the political divide — it’s composed of everyone with sense in their heads and compassion in their hearts, and it doesn’t matter which box they typically tick in the ballot booth.

