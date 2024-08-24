Is Kerry Washington related to Kamala Harris?

Scandal star Kerry Washington took center stage at the Democratic National Convention to offer a lighthearted lesson on how to pronounce Vice President Kamala Harris‘s first name correctly.

Recommended Videos

With a smile on her face, Washington introduced two very special guests: Kamala’s great-nieces, Amara and Leela. The adorable duo, with Washington’s guidance, proceeded to break down the pronunciation of their auntie’s name in a way that was both informative and entertaining.

BREAKING: Kerry Washington just brought out Kamala Harris’ nieces to teach Donald Trump how to pronounce a Kamala’s name. Retweet so all Americans see this incredible clip. pic.twitter.com/5UcOarXzT3 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 23, 2024

The decision to bring the charming duo on stage was a clever and pointed response to the ongoing disrespect shown by Republicans, particularly former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly and intentionally butchered the vice president’s name. Trump, in his characteristic belligerence, has gone so far as to dismiss the importance of proper pronunciation, declaring, “I couldn’t care less if I mispronounce it.” This blatant disregard for decency and respect has been accompanied by a barrage of sexist slurs, such as “Kamabla,” “Lyin’ Kamala,” and “Laffin Kamala.”

“First you say ‘Kama,’ like a comma in a sentence,” Amara explained at DNC, while Leela chimed in with a melodic “Then you say ‘La,’ like ‘la-la-la-la-la.'” Washington, clearly charmed by the girls’ enthusiasm, declared, “Put it together, and it’s Kamala!” The heartwarming interaction between the actress and the Harris great-nieces left many viewers wondering if Washington might be related to the vice president herself.

As it turns out, Kerry and Kamala are not related by blood, but they share a bond as trailblazing Black women in their respective fields. Washington made history in 2012 when Scandal debuted on ABC, making her the first Black woman to play the leading role in a network drama in nearly four decades. Her portrayal of Olivia Pope, a whip-smart Washington, D.C. fixer, captivated audiences and solidified her status as a cultural icon.

Washington, on Thursday, traded in her fictional White House badge for a real-life political platform, serving as the final host of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. It’s a role she’s familiar with, having spoken at two previous political conventions. She had previously spoken at former President Barack Obama’s second nominating convention in 2012 and at President Biden’s virtual convention in 2020. While Washington and Harris may not be family in the traditional sense, they have crossed paths before. Last year, Washington visited the White House, and Harris posted a photo of their meeting on Facebook with the playful caption, “Welcome back to the White House.”

In conclusion, Kerry and Kamala certainly share more credibility in one episode of Scandal or one policy speech than the former reality star managed in four seasons—er, years—of presidency.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy