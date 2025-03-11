‘It will be read about in history books’: Trump threatens to destroy Canada’s economy if it doesn’t fall in line

When the MAGA crowd sang Donald Trump‘s praises and promised everyone that a glorious new golden age awaited America at the end of the line, I think that turning the country’s oldest and biggest ally into an enemy and ruining the economy as a result was not exactly high on their list of priorities.

Yet that appears to be Trump’s main concern as he continues to undermine Canada’s sovereignty by referring to it as the 51st state and ruining both countries’ economies with his tariffs. In a world that still held on to a shred of its sanity, the former would’ve been considered a declaration of war, while the latter is such a pointless act of self-sabotage that even Trump’s most ardent followers and aides have a hard time defending it.

When Trump imposed a 25% tariff on most imported goods from Canada on March 4, the Great White North hit back with countermeasures of their own, namely the province of Ontario, which imposed a 25% surcharge on power exports, affecting millions of businesses and homes in New York and some of the Midwest states.

Utterly baffled that Canada wouldn’t go down without a fight, President Trump is now going on a long-winded rant about how he will destroy the neighboring country’s economy if it continues down this path. Trump took to his Truth Social page today to announce that he’s putting a ludicrous 50% tariff on “all steel and aluminum” coming into the United States and that this order will go into effect tomorrow. He then launched into an incoherent rant about how Canada is exploiting the U.S. and why it’s absolutely paramount that it submit to what is essentially an annexation bid.

“Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on ‘Electricity’ coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th,” he wrote.

Trump goes on to threaten Canada’s car manufacturing industry, accusing the country of paying “very little” for the national security provided by the United States military. He then claims we’re subsidizing Canada $200 billion per year, which is another egregious and unsupported claim.

In another post even more heavy-handed than the previous one, Trump threatened to make Canada

“pay a financial price” that will be “read about in history books.”

“Why would our Country allow another Country to supply us with electricity, even for a small area? Who made these decisions, and why? And can you imagine Canada stooping so low as to use ELECTRICITY, that so affects the life of innocent people, as a bargaining chip and threat? They will pay a financial price for this so big that it will be read about in History Books for many years to come!”

Can you imagine stooping so low as to use tariffs and other strong arm tactics to go after the country’s oldest friend and ally? I don’t know what history books Trump is referring to, but many years from now, it will be read how a U.S. president exploited the power of his office to sow chaos in the world and disrupt or ruin the lives of hundreds of millions of people.

