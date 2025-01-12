Joe Biden seals TikTok’s fate, but America is confused how it is bigger than an ‘entire national security concern’ becoming U.S. President 

TikTok‘s days might be numbered if Uncle Sam gets his way, but many Americans are scratching their heads, wondering how a video-sharing app is suddenly Public Enemy No. 1 — especially when there’s a far bigger threat looming? Yes, the rapidly approaching future where the orange-hued, self-imploding former president makes a return to the White House is far more alarming.

Recommended Videos

On April 24, 2024, President Biden signed a sweeping legislation requiring TikTok to sever its ties with ByteDance, its China-based parent company, or face an outright ban in the U.S. This move set a hard deadline of Jan. 19, 2025, for the divestiture. Should ByteDance fail to comply, TikTok would vanish from American smartphones.

The rationale behind this decision stems from deep-seated fears among U.S. lawmakers that TikTok could become a puppet of the Chinese government, forced to hand over vast amounts of sensitive user data. There’s anxiety over the potential for manipulated content that could sway public opinion during crucial times, like elections. This concern has united voices across the political spectrum in Congress, leading to rare bipartisan agreement on the matter.

However, TikTok did not remain silent. On May 7, 2024, the company filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, decrying the ban as unconstitutional and a violation of free speech. They argued that the law unfairly targets TikTok, isolating it from the American digital ecosystem and stripping away a cultural junction that connects over a billion people globally.

As the legal battle unfolds, many Americans are questioning the government’s priorities. Social media users pointed out that banning TikTok over national security concerns seems rather ironic when the incoming president himself is widely regarded as a walking, talking national security risk. As one exasperated user put it:

Banning TikTok over national security concerns when the incoming president is an entire national security concern is fresh. — dara faye (@darafaye) January 11, 2025

Others have pointed to the insidious influence of platforms like Fox News, that veritable factory of falsehoods, whose lies and deceit have poisoned the well of public discourse and eroded the very foundations of our electoral process. Meanwhile, Meta recently announced plans to remove its fact-checking system, potentially allowing misinformation to run rampant on its platform.

Good question. Why is the government so hellbent on removing TikTok and not Fox News or Facebook? 🤔👇 pic.twitter.com/xGZzmtr6CR — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 11, 2025

Fox News is a greater threat to our national security than TikTok. X is a greater threat to our national security than TikTok. Biden should consider reversing the ban he signed unless he wants to end his term upsetting an entire generation of young people who use the app for fun. — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) January 10, 2025

It’s hard to ignore the glaring double standard at play here. While TikTok faces the chopping block, other platforms that have arguably caused more harm to American democracy continue to operate with impunity.

Add to that, the impending return of Donald Trump to the White House has many Americans quaking in their boots, and for good reason. Here is a man who has elevated the art of disinformation to new heights, who has weaponized social media to sow division and discord, and who has demonstrated a disturbing affinity for the very foreign adversaries we are supposed to be guarding against. Meanwhile, billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg seem all too eager to welcome Trump back with open arms, no doubt seeing dollar signs in the chaos he brings. It’s a surreal and deeply troubling state of affairs.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy