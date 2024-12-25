John Cleese has thoughts about why Donald Trump is so publicly coveting Panama and Greenland

In true Holiday spirit, President Trump has crafted a colossal shopping cart for himself, except all he wants to buy (or capture) is other people’s land and territories. But why did he make this “wishlist” so public — John Cleese might have an answer.

In the last few weeks, Trump has leaned fully into the role of a modern-day tyrant, seemingly taking cues from his unelected “co-president,” Elon Musk. First, he floated the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state of the U.S. Then, he declared that the ownership and control of Greenland was an “absolute necessity” for “National Security and Freedom.” And who doesn’t know about his Panama Canal fetish by now? But behold—John Cleese might have just cracked the code behind Trump’s global shopping spree.

In an X post on Dec. 24, the English comedian and actor tried his luck reasoning on Trump’s remarks about Greenland and Panama, and he might be closer to the truth than the rest of us. The post read, “The President-elect’s remarks about Panama and Greenland are just hints to Elon Musk about what he would like Elon to buy him for Christmas.” And now that we’ve read it, it makes 100% sense. The two spent Thanksgiving together, so it’s only natural Trump wants his Christmas presents now.

We are so back!!! pic.twitter.com/PvybVULeAz — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 24, 2024

In an even more hilarious and rather disturbing move, Eric Trump made a post on X the same day, picturizing his father Trump’s online Amazon cart. But instead of the usual items, his cart is shown to contain “Canada,” “Greenland,” and the “Panama Canal” with a picture of him on the side smiling at his list. But sadly, no amount of sugar daddy money can buy all of those for Trump.

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Mute Egede, has already clapped back at Trump’s ambitions, saying “We are not for sale.” Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino also rebuked Trump’s statements, making a clear statement that “Every square meter of the Panama Canal and the surrounding area belongs to Panama and will continue belonging [to Panama].” (via Al Jazeera) As for Canada, they thought better than to respond to these childish claims.

However, Rasmus Jarlov, a Member of Parliament in Denmark’s opposition Conservative Party, voiced strong opinions against Trump’s reckless remarks. Calling him a “dictator,” he wrote,

“Not sure whether it is a joke or not. But certainly not funny. One week Canada is threatened. Now Denmark. Greenland is Danish. It has been since 1380 and it will continue to be. This is undisputed, signed in rock in treaties, and not open for negotiation at all. Dictators threaten to take control over other countries’ territory. Free democratic countries do not.”

And if some of you are worried that Trump might take over all these territories, rest easy because it’s all say. The Panama Canal is under the full control of Panama, per the Torrijos-Carter Treaties signed in 1977, which transferred control of the canal from the United States to Panama in 1999. Furthermore, Greenland is a part of the Danish Kingdom, and Trump would violate the United Nations Charter, which forbids gaining territory by pressure or force if he tried to seize the territory by force.

