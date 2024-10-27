‘Kamala is literally gonna start shaking in fear’: Donald Trump makes the ultimate promise, establishes he is aiming to be ‘5th grade class president’

Donald Trump has made his most “serious” promise yet, fixing the McDonald‘s ice cream machines. The same man who once had access to the nuclear codes is now tackling the pressing issue of broken fast-food machinery.

Trump shared this pledge both on his Truth Social platform and X. He was clearly aiming to ride the wave of a popular meme: McDonald’s ice cream machines that always seem to be broken. But don’t get your hopes up, fast food fans. His promise has one condition. To become the president of the United States…again. McDonald’s ice cream machines are that hopeless; only a sitting president can fix them. Healthcare, the economy, foreign policy. These are issues that will have to wait until Trump fixes the ice cream machines.

WHEN I’M PRESIDENT THE MCDONALD’S ICE CREAM MACHINES WILL WORK GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/jqdyMpgnLF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2024

For an ex-president who is a serious contender for the White House, this “promise” has been met with ridicule from the public. The internet has had a field day roasting Trump‘s attempt to make memes part of his platform. One X user, Greg, summed up the absurdity of Trump’s pivot to fixing ice cream machines as a key campaign strategy. And Greg may be right, Kamala Harris must be dead scared right now. She did all this work at campaign rallies; she held a town hall meeting, only for Trump to checkmate her with such an original policy.

Kamala is literally gonna start shaking in fear if she reads this — greg (@greg16676935420) October 27, 2024

Another X user made a jab that perfectly captures how many feel about Trump’s juvenile approach to his 2024 bid. Trump is running for “5th grade class president.” His demeanor would really make him fit in well in a 5th-grade class. He could call “fake news” on the girl that tattles on him. He can share his stories filled with hyperbole to his classmates, and everyone would believe him. It’s hard not to laugh at this, but having a president that fits in well in a 5th-grade class is really scary.

Are you running for 5th grade class president or President of the United States? — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) October 27, 2024

Let’s not forget what Trump did during his four years. He recommended we drink bleach during the pandemic. He tried contesting the 2020 election and tried to incite an insurrection. He tried to pressure Ukraine into running an investigation into Hunter Biden.

In case you forgot, X user @SwissWatchGuy is here to remind you.

You were already president once and the country ran out of toilet paper. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) October 27, 2024

That’s right, we ran out of toilet paper during Trump’s presidency.

It’s unclear if Trump genuinely believes this is the issue that will win him votes. But despite the negative reaction from the public, some still resonated with this message. One user replied to his post with enthusiasm, “Bro you already had my vote but now I’m gonna take a few people with me to vote just because of this post.” We may chuckle at the absurdity, but his supporters will agree with him no matter what. This is why it’s important to get out and vote. We can’t let 5th graders run our country.

The question now remains: will McDonald’s ice cream machines truly be the rallying cry of Trump’s re-election effort? We can’t help but wonder whether Trump is running a political redemption campaign or running for class clown.

