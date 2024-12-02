‘Kash Patel is coming’: Lauren Boebert is finally ready to ‘clean house’ – sweetie, can you handle your own mess first?

Lauren Boebert has responded to Donald Trump’s pick for the FBI director of his second term, saying Kash Patel is “coming to clean house” and inviting an expected dose of criticism.

Recommended Videos

For context, the president-elect this week put forward Kashyap “Kash” Patel as his nominee for the leader of the FBI, marking yet another controversial choice for his nightmarish second-term cabinet. Patel has long been a critic of the FBI, showing loyalty to Trump when denouncing the agency’s investigation into his links with Russia and elsewhere calling for FBI leadership to be fired. He’s also a believer in the so-called “deep state,” which is a totally promising prerequisite for someone seeking to direct the country’s principal law enforcement agency. Nothing to see here, folks.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump announces Kash Patel as the next Director of the FBI pic.twitter.com/x2t42K3tdd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 30, 2024

In his nomination announcement, Trump described Patel as a “brilliant lawyer” who has spent “his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People.” It’s basically political-speak for “Patel will serve as a faithful agent in my attempts to reform the agency that I believe has unfairly targeted me,” which is a sentiment that feels true of Trump’s other picks for his second presidency. In any case, Boebert — ever-eager to follow in her boss’ footsteps — was also among those to respond to news of Patel’s nomination, though her excitement feels a little bit risky given the investigations that are currently surrounding herself and her family.

The Deep State is officially on notice!



Kash Patel is coming to clean house! pic.twitter.com/964enD1pD3 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 1, 2024

“The Deep State is officially on notice,” the Beetlejuice superfan wrote. “Kash Patel is coming to clean house.” Of course, this praise for Trump’s choice is unsurprising. The sycophant she is, Boebert probably would’ve shown equal enthusiasm if Trump had selected a literal garden gnome to direct the FBI, but what’s more surprising is her excitement about a role in an agency she’s had dalliances with in the past. In 2022, Boebert was reported to the FBI on social media after a post on X saw her call to “terminate this Presidency” of Joe Biden, which some users interpreted as a death threat.

The FBI has lost its way. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) December 16, 2022

More broadly, members of Boebert’s family have also been subject to investigations, albeit not by the FBI. Earlier this year, Boebert’s 19-year-old son was arrested in connection to a series of car thefts, while her former husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested in January on misdemeanor charges relating to a domestic dispute. The latter arrest also saw Boebert investigated by police around allegations of domestic violence. There was also that whole theater debacle which, though not criminal in the traditional sense, was certainly a crime against proper musical theater etiquette (please, don’t let her anywhere near Wicked).

That Boebert seems so enthused by Patel’s nomination — despite her own involvement with law enforcement agencies — has been noted by social media users. “Boebert crime family,” one X user wrote in response to her Patel praise, alongside an image of Jayson and Kaydon. “On day 1 please investigate this family,” another user wrote, with some adding that Patel will be “working overtime shredding files” relating to the Boebert family. At this point, Trump’s pick of a loyalist for his cabinet should be expected, since his previous choices is who’s who of his most diehard fans.

FBI MOST WANTED. Mr. PATEL

On day 1 please investigate this family. — david rodriguez (@Rodriguez003V) December 1, 2024

There working overtime shredding files, this holiday weekend — Johnny Weaver (@JWeaver26590) December 1, 2024

We’ve got billionaire and quasi-FLOTUS Elon Musk, bear cub enthusiast RFK Jr., dog terminator Kristi Noem, and former WWE performer Linda McMahon. What could possibly go wrong?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy