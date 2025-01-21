Kimberly Guilfoyle shows Don Jr’s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson that she’s an irreplaceable asset to the Trumps during inauguration

Donald Trump’s inauguration brought together an unexpected mix of politicians and personalities. Among them were his son, Donald Trump Jr.’s past and present girlfriends, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Bettina Anderson, respectively. Although there was no awkward encounter between the two ladies, there was palpable tension when Guilfoyle seemingly put her ex-lover’s socialite girlfriend in place as she took to the stage to show off her important role in Trump’s return to the White House.

At one of the inaugural balls after the swearing-in ceremony, Guilfoyle, 55, delivered a thank-you speech for all the people who supported her campaign for Trump. Clad in a black off-shoulder evening gown with a floral-printed tulle, she took the time to express gratitude to those who believed in their “movement.” Then, before handing the microphone back to the host, she made sure to give a shout-out to Trump.

God bless ⁦@kimguilfoyle⁩ and all those who worked so hard to help elect our ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ for THE THIRD TIME!



At the Inaugural Hispanic Ball pic.twitter.com/YD4vlIjiSn — Nancy Ross (@NancyRoss1776) January 19, 2025

Guilfoyle played a big role in Trump’s campaign and fund-raising efforts for his re-election. She bagged the role not just because she was dating his son, Don Jr., at the time but because she’s proven herself to be a staunch supporter of the polarizing politician. Before the 2024 election, she also served as an advisor during Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2020. Because of her proactive involvement with Trump and his political endeavors, Guilfoyle has become an asset within Trump’s circle.

Before the inauguration, Trump already rewarded Guilfoyle’s efforts by nominating her to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece . She also continues to be seen among Trump’s entourage, and it’s safe to say that she’s secured a slot within the Trump family regardless of her breakup with Don Jr.

Donald Trump Jr.’s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend Bettina Anderson awkwardly attend same pre-inauguration event https://t.co/pMLr3XWLca pic.twitter.com/4hYazXfn05 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2025

Meanwhile, we can’t say the same about Don Jr.’s new girlfriend, Anderson, who struggles to gain a footing within Trump’s circle. The Palm Beach socialite was also present at the inauguration, but was seated among the crowd of general attendees at some parts. During the inaugural lunch, she wasn’t beside her boyfriend, who was spotted sharing a table with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, and Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, among others, according to The Daily Beast.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Anderson suffered from what the Daily Mail called a possible last-minute snub, as she was not sat among the VIPs in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC. Guilfoyle was also present, but she, too, had to make way for Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg, who rubbed elbows with the returning first family.

In December, rumors swirled that Anderson was trying to secure a philanthropic role under her boyfriend’s father. Earning one would mean a complete takeover of Guilfoyle’s place within the Trump family. Unfortunately, it seems things aren’t going Anderson’s way, with one source telling Mediaite, “Donald Trump does not approve of his son’s association with Bettina,” adding that the president sees her as a “liability rather than an asset.”

While Anderson might still be struggling to earn Trump’s trust, an insider disclosed to Page Six on the day of the inauguration that her relationship with Don Jr. has gotten more serious as they are now “essentially living together.” Whether this will help fast-track her way to become the next apple of Trump’s eye is still up in the air.

