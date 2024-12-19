Don’t look, Kimberly Guilfoyle!: Donald Trump Jr’s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson shows off romantic Italian getaway on social media

Donald Trump Jr. is making waves — or at least gondola ripples — in Venice, Italy, with his latest arm candy, Bettina Anderson, while his ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is off preparing for her new role as the next U.S. Ambassador to Greece. Because, naturally, when you’re a Trump, subtlety is overrated, but apparently, so is public decency. Still, Don Jr. seems to have taken the stealth route this time, trying to keep his little European escapade on the down-low. Shocking, right?

Earlier this week, Anderson, 38, played Instagram storyteller by sharing a curated, romantic slideshow of her Venetian vacation via Stories. The socialite uploaded one photo showing her gondola ride through Venice’s famous waterways. In another slide, she shared a vintage snap showing her parents, one assumes, enjoying the same boat ride decades ago.

Anderson also subtly confirmed that her Italian vacation was quite lavish, as some of the slides in her Instagram Stories featured the Cipriani logo and a cozy pair of plush Frette slippers, which are exclusive to luxury hotels. She seemed to have strategically left out her 46-year-old beau from the photos, but Page Six claimed they were together on the romantic getaway.

Donald Trump Jr., new girlfriend Bettina Anderson on romantic Italian vacation https://t.co/Cq55kU8w7l pic.twitter.com/ocV4eVczH9 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 17, 2024

Word on the street is this romantic getaway might be short-lived, since Don Jr. is expected to grace Turning Point’s AmericaFest event in Arizona later this week, between Dec. 19 and 22. No word yet on whether Anderson will tag along, but given the current pace of their public displays of affection, you’d think they were conjoined twins. After all, these two have seemingly been glued at the hip since September, when they first sparked dating rumors.

Last week, Don Jr. upped the PDA game at Anderson’s birthday bash in Palm Beach, where they were spotted holding hands and sharing a kiss after enjoying a sumptuous dinner at the trendy hotspot Buccan in Florida. But if that wasn’t enough, the couple made another splash a day later when they flaunted their newfound love at Mar-a-Lago, President-elect Donald Trump’s glorified clubhouse. Because if you’re going to be tacky, might as well do it in a venue that screams, “I will inherit this!” Right?

Of course, this little love parade at Mar-a-Lago raised some eyebrows — mainly because it seemed a bit tone-deaf given his recent split from Guilfoyle, 55. Interestingly, Don Jr. quickly attempted to smooth things over with a statement that could double as a Hallmark card reject, insisting that he and Guilfoyle will “never stop caring for each other” and share a “special bond.” Special bond? Is that what they’re calling passive-aggressive avoidance these days?

Donald Trump Jr. has broken up with Kimberly Guilfoyle and is unofficially dating Bettina Anderson, thoughts? pic.twitter.com/3HCapQY6um — Spinachbrah 🥗 (@basedspinach) December 10, 2024

On election night this past November, Guilfoyle was nowhere to be seen when Don Jr. and the entire Trump clan, save for Melania Trump, gathered for a photo op while celebrating the forthcoming president’s victory. The absence of Guilfoyle, who is a staunch Trump supporter, from the family photo prompted speculations that she could be on the outs with the Trump family. But it turns out, it could just be with her ex.

While Guilfoyle seems to be over Don Jr., the proud MAGA PR machine member has found her own way to stay relevant by cozying up to Trump himself, who called her a “close friend and ally” while nominating her as the next U.S. Ambassador to Greece earlier this December. So yes, Guilfoyle may no longer part of Don Jr.’s life, but she remains a prominent figure in Trump’s camp — or at least in Trump’s eyes.

