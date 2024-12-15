Damage control? Donald Trump Jr insists he still cares about Kimberly Guilfoyle after seemingly disrespecting ex at Mar-a-Lago

Are Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle on good terms after their shocking split? If we’re asking President-elect Donald Trump’s son, he claims that they still are. But that’s so suspicious on so many levels, knowing how Guilfoyle has been keeping her distance since their breakup.

On Friday, Dec. 13, Don Jr. addressed his split from Guilfoyle in a statement to Page Six, saying they will “never stop caring for each other” and that even though they may no longer be together, they will always “keep a special bond.” Though he never specifically confirmed the split in his statement, Don Jr.’s words were telling of the state of their relationship. If this wasn’t enough, he recently paraded his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, at Mar-a-Lago.

The new couple reportedly showed off their affection for each other in front of guests and even Don Jr.’s dad, who stopped by the Palm Beach resort on the same day as their dinner date there. “[The] crowd couldn’t help but notice the pair. They mingled and greeted guests like a sophisticated political couple,” one onlooker previously said of the couple’s sighting at Mar-a-Lago. The same source noted how Anderson turned heads because she looked like “a Palm Beach goddess from the ‘50s.”

Donald Trump Jr. brings Bettina Anderson to Mar-a-Lago dinner, are greeted by Donald Sr., ‘parading their love for all to see’ https://t.co/gNSoCK2B2Y pic.twitter.com/W7q6LULSZT — Page Six (@PageSix) December 12, 2024

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were together for six years and were engaged for four. Throughout their relationship, the former Fox News host has been a staunch supporter of his father. Hence, it did not come as a surprise when Trump nominated her to be the next U.S. ambassador to Greece for his upcoming second term.

When Trump announced his nomination of Guilfoyle for the position, he proudly called her his “close friend and ally.” He also pointed out how she’s “perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece.” However, Guilfoyle received some criticisms after the announcement, and Don Jr. addressed the backlash in his statement, saying, “Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids are just embarrassing themselves.”

He continued, “She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president. The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever.” Don Jr. went on to say that his ex deserved this ambassadorship more than everyone else because she’s been there for Team Trump from the very beginning. “I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father’s administration,” he said.

Interestingly, not everyone is convinced by Don Jr.’s claim that he and Guilfoyle are cordial post-split. Aside from the TV news personality’s silence on her ex-fiancé’s new romance, she’s mostly stayed away from him in the past month. Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were last seen together in early November. She was noticeably absent whenever her ex was around after that. For instance, when the Trumps gathered for a photo opportunity on election night, Guilfoyle was nowhere to be found.

The Trump family’s election night photo.

Donald Trump said “let’s include Elon Musk and his beautiful boy in it.” pic.twitter.com/MflugE5Z7l — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) November 11, 2024

Her absence sparked speculation that she could be on the outs with the Trump family. Considering what we know now compared to back then, Guilfoyle appeared to have a good reason for not showing up in the same room as her ex. We heard that before the confirmation of his relationship with Anderson recently, the two were already seeing each other in September. Ouch!

