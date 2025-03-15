King Charles protecting Canada from Trump while silently bidding farewell to a minister fired for questioning the U.S. president

It’s not always easy being the king of 15 different countries. Although it’s usually a pretty sweet deal for King Charles, being the official, constitutional, head of state of 15 different countries with different diplomatic relationships, goals, and realities can sometimes prove to be a real headache.

Ordinarily, his various kingdoms are all more or less in agreement about the big issues — the U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are all close allies and participate in various different agreements which bring the realms closer together diplomatically than they might otherwise be, for example. Donald Trump and his reckless foreign policy approach has blown all that out of the water, as King Charles is now forced to be and say one thing for Canada while singing from a different hymn sheet when it comes to the U.K. and other countries.

Phil Goff, New Zealand’s high commissoner to the U.K., was fired for asking whether or not Donald Trump “really understands history,” suggesting that the president is stumbling around without any real idea of what he’s doing. This is an assessment many can agree with, including the king and probably New Zealand’s Prime Minister too, but it is also one that made Goff’s tenure “untenable” due to New Zealand’s attempts to pursue close and positive relations with the U.S., and so he was fired. Charles, of course, said nothing: His is not a political role, despite being the head of state.

For Charles, this is probably the most difficult diplomatic position he’s ever faced or will ever face in his tenure as king. Trump’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric regarding Canada is terrifying not just to Canadians but to people all over the world, and as the head of state of Canada, Charles is said to be “worried about Canada” and wants to call for unity.

While the other realms have mostly managed to stay out of the fray, Charles is also the head of state of the U.K., which is seeking to maintain good relations with the U.S. despite Trump’s increasingly erratic and hostile foreign policy. As one source close to Charles shared with The Times, the situation “does require delicate diplomacy, given that not everyone’s interests are aligned.” This is a massive understatement, of course, given that Trump’s threats against Canada present a literally existential problem for the country, but the issue for Charles is that he’s constrained by his multiple roles.

He can’t do or say anything that he hasn’t been directed to do or say by the duly elected governments of his various countries. When he acts as the King of Canada, he acts on the Canadian government’s say so; the same is true when he acts as the King of the United Kingdom or Australia or anywhere else. This presents a very unique conundrum, as Trump has been invited to visit the king in an official state capacity in the U.K. by its government at some unspecified point. If, when hosted at the palace in the U.K., Trump wants to talk about Canada, what can or will the king say?

At this point, Charles seems to be pulled in two directions. His meetings and behaviour with Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlight his silent but obvious refusal to support how Trump has treated the two. But whether it is seeing Goff’s firing or the inability to take a solid stand, the king remains suspended in a precarious state where what he thinks, what is right, and whether his actions may or may not harm the U.K. remain in a constant tussle.

The king will have to walk a very fine line when it comes to his multiple roles. He’s used to making shows of support without coming right out to say it, but this situation is something entirely different. He must be firm regarding Canada’s sovereignty and independence while also trying to further the U.K.’s attempt at “balance” regarding Trump and the U.S. Is that even possible, especially when the U.K. is being cagey about its own support for Canada in the face of Trumpian aggression? Only time will tell.

