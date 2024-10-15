‘A monumental insult’: King Charles receives ‘slap in the face’ from Australian politicians in shocking betrayal that ‘won’t be forgotten’

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s upcoming visit to Australia is already off to a rocky start and they haven’t even arrived in the country yet. It’s been revealed that they won’t be greeted by a single state premier which has caused anger amongst monarchists.

It’s rather embarrassing for the royal family and it’s difficult to see this as anything other than a blatant snub. While the Australian Prime Minister will be attending, the six state premiers were also invited to welcome Charles on his nine-day excursion to the country. However, all six came back with excuses as to why they could not make it.

While Australia is an independent nation, the British monarchy still acts as the head of state (although it has no power over how the country is governed). The royal arrival will mark the king’s first visit to the country since taking the throne, so it’s a pretty big deal. Charles even reportedly postponed his cancer treatment to make the trip, and yet state leaders seemingly have no interest in meeting him. No doubt he would be calling in the redcoats if that was still an option.

So what’s up with the snub?

The decision not to meet the king comes amid calls for Australia to become a republic. According to political writer and commentator Terry Barnes, “All but one of these state leaders belong to the Republican Labor Party.” While there are plenty of Australian monarchists there is a growing number who want to see the country reject the monarchy as the head of state. It seems that the state premiers are trying to “promote their cause” by not associating with the visiting royals.

Of course, this will cause a great deal of upset amongst monarchists who say that it’s a “slap in the face.” Bev McArthur the spokesperson for the Australian Monarchists League argued that these politicians “have sworn allegiance to our monarch, Charles III, and it is a monumental insult that they now spit in his hand extended in friendship.” Whether the premiers agree with the concept of the monarchy or not, McArthur has a point, Charles is technically their boss and voters will certainly remember their decision not to greet the incoming royals.

As for Australia becoming a republic, it seems that the country is pretty split when it comes to its future. Some polls indicate waning support for the royals, while others suggest that Charles is safe in his position as head of state. Although the Prime Minister has ruled out a republic referendum for now it’s still been a topic of discussion for many years.

Either way, it seems the king is content to let the Australian people decide the future of the country, (not that he could really do anything to prevent a republic anyway). Officials from Buckingham palace writing on Charles’ behalf stated that it was a “matter for the Australian public to decide.”

