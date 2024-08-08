Kristi ‘I shoot dogs’ Noem tried to smear Tim Walz and Twitter quickly told her what she could do next

Governor Kristi Noem might have been a potential candidate for Vice President in early 2024, but the South Dakotan speed-ran her chances straight into the ground after outing herself as a puppy-murdering monster.

You’d think she would slink back into obscurity to wait out her inevitable 2026 ousting from office, but no, that would require remorse and shame. Instead, the insufferable woman has made it her mission to remain relevant, even if she is reviled. Her recent attempts to stay in the public eye have her yapping on X, formerly Twitter, about her feelings on actual Vice Presidential nominee and governor of the neighboring state of Minnesota, Tim Walz.

Walz is no leader. He’s a radical. I served with him in Congress. He pretended to be moderate, then showed his true extremist colors as soon as he became Governor.



South Dakota has been kicking Minnesota’s butt economically for years. Last year, nearly 7,000 Minnesotans moved to… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 6, 2024

Ever since current VP Kamala Harris announced Walz as her 2024 running mate in early August, Noem has repeatedly tried to blast him. Harping on Walz’s history of “radical” ideas, like providing free feminine hygiene products in schools, providing free food to schoolchildren, and striving to close the race inequality gap, it’s clear that the 60-year-old lives rent-free in her mind.

It’s also clear that Noem never looks at her comments, but honestly, it’s probably best for her mental health that she doesn’t. They’re littered with furious commenters, all of whom refuse to let her forget that she’s an admitted puppy killer.

It is not extremist to feed school children. It IS extremist to murder puppies. — SnarkyLibruhl 2.0 (@SnarkyLibruhl) August 6, 2024

Angry Americans took the South Dakotan to task, many sharing images of Walz with adorable little puppies.

They laughed at her accusations of Walz being a “radical” and pointed to her slaughter of an innocent 14-month-old puppy named Cricket.

Walz never shot his dog in the face. So that’s a win already. — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) August 6, 2024

Others reminded the governor that she isn’t allowed to step foot on 12% of her state after being banned from Tribal lands by the nine Native American tribes that call the state home.

How dare Walz give free lunches to the children!!

I bet the tribal councils would allow him on their lands! — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) August 6, 2024

Noem is right about one thing: South Dakota is beating Minnesota in terms of growth and economy, but the Land of 10,000 Lakes has plenty over the Mount Rushmore state. Minnesota ranks third in the country in overall happiness and is in the top five for businesses. Noem is also, unsurprisingly, less popular than Walz. Just 43% of her less than one million constituents approve of her in the wake of the scandal. 53% of Walz’s nearly 5.7 million back the governor despite the right’s insistence that he mangled the George Floyd protests.

As Minnesotans lament the potential loss of their governor and Democrats fall in love with the potential VP, one thing is certain: Americans are sick of the dog-killing governor of South Dakota.

