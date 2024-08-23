‘Lord he looks so bad’: An unedited photo of Donald Trump looking like he had another accident is gently going viral

From farting and nodding off in court to being as consistently repugnant a human being as possible, we’ve already gathered that Donald Trump is unequivocally ill-favored on the inside. As for how the Republican candidate is on the outside, we truly didn’t think it could get much worse — but it has.

There’s simply no way around it — Republicans are having one of their worst weeks yet as the Democratic Party caps off one of the most successful and hopeful DNCs ever. While Ann Coulter is off doing a tremendous job showing the world how utterly repulsive she is, the Orange Thanos Variant is now getting slammed online for a photo taken of him during an event in Arizona. Talk about going viral for all the wrong reasons.

The aforementioned photo depicts Trump up at the podium doing what he does best — lying and deceiving the American public in the form of a backward-thinking speech. Amidst his speech, the camera captured Trump’s unedited, eye-opening appearance, melted makeup and gritted teeth included.

Unedited photo of Donald Trump from his Arizona event is going viral.



📸: Olivier Touron/Getty pic.twitter.com/QQyRkyocbO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2024

As to be expected, reactors on X barreled into Trump for the way the raw, unedited image makes it seem as though he’s having another bathroom accident in real time. Comments such as “This is the guy who said he’s more handsome than Kamala by the way” and “y’all can’t be serious about voting for him” lead the charge in the replies.

Now, looks certainly aren’t the moral fabric of what makes an individual a respectable person, but when you’ve got a candidate who constantly attacks the looks, laughter, and demeanor of others, having him then resemble a sweaty, overly exhausted, rundown, pot-bellied swine himself isn’t exactly the flex he thinks it is.

Sorry, Donny, but you know how the old, philosophical saying goes — you can try to put lipstick on a pig and dress it up, but at the end of the day, it’s still a pig.

