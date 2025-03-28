Lara Trump’s net worth, confirmed

Lara Trump’s financial situation has grown over time because of her involvement in media, politics, and private investments. She is President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and Eric Trump’s wife. However, she’s well-known for her political views and time in the media spotlight.

Details about other businesses or personal investments are scarce. While Lara is involved in charitable work, especially with Big Dog Ranch Rescue, and has written children’s books, these activities likely don’t earn as much as her media, political, and speaking roles.

Lara Trump started her career in television production. She worked as a producer and story coordinator for Inside Edition from 2012 to 2016. This job gave her a steady income. After that, she was a contributor to Fox News from March 2021 to December 2022.

How much is Lara Trump worth?

Lara Trump is worth about $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, she is married to Eric Trump, who is estimated to earn about $350 million by scmp. Despite this, we are basing this on her own net worth without her husband’s input.

Salaries for Fox News contributors can vary, but Yahoo Finance estimates the earnings were between $61,655 and $67,195 a year. However, actual earnings can differ based on factors like popularity and perceived value. When she returned to Fox News to host My View with Lara Trump in 2025, her income likely increased significantly, although specific numbers are not available.

Besides television, Lara Trump made a considerable income from political work. During Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020, she had various roles, such as leading the Trump-Pence Women’s Empowerment Tour and acting as a senior consultant for Brad Parscale’s Parscale Strategy. In the 2020 campaign, she earned about $180,000 a year. Her role as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) from March to December 2024 also added to her earnings, but her exact salary in this role remains undisclosed.

Lara Trump also earns money from public speaking. Merca claims she charges speaking fees that range from $30,000 to $50,000 for in-person events and $5,000 to $10,000 for virtual ones. While the number of these events isn’t specified, it’s reasonable to assume they contribute significantly to her overall wealth, given her high-profile background.

Lara, like many wealthy individuals in politics, likely owns a lot of private real estate and investments. So, we can’t pinpoint how far above $20 million her net worth could go. However, we can infer she has a significant net worth by looking at her multiple income sources — like her television work, political consulting, public speaking, and possible business ventures.

The $20 million figure seems to be what most sites agree upon when analyzing net worth. It is nothing to scoff at, and with Lara’s marriage to the Trump family, she has a considerable amount of power in the right-wing media. The marriage likely also opens up many of the investments made by Eric Trump and his family, so while her personal pile of money may seem insignificant compared to others under Trump, she’s got a lot more than she would need.

