Image Credit: Disney
Politics
News

Latest Political Tea: Weather warbler Marjorie Taylor Greene goes raw as Elon Musk brings ‘husky toddler’ to Trumpland

Ron DeSantis even finally threw Biden a bone! What a world!
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 01:23 pm

We don’t mince words here at We Got This Covered, particularly when it comes to the most powerful people in the world and the many dunces who were somehow voted into public office. We take our role as the Fourth Estate very seriously, but that’s not to say we don’t find humor in taking shots at the spineless, shame-secreting idiots currently making up the bulk of the political right.

Oops, did I say that out loud? Welp, too late to go back now, so with no further ado, let’s take a look at the biggest, most insane, brainless, and jaw-dropping political news that made headlines this week.

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks the government is controlling the weather. Maybe all that raw milk is affecting her brain?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) puts on her Make America Great Again hat while addressing a campaign rally
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

You read that right, folks. Marjorie “Jewish space lasers” Greene is working hard to outdo herself as she promotes both raw milk — which is listeria-ridden and potentially deadly — and the idea that the U.S. government not only created both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, but is also controlling them in an effort to cull red voters. The only brain — and I use that word generously — in which that makes sense is Greene’s, but that won’t stop her from doubling and even tripling down on the inane rhetoric.

Trump cozies up to Elon Musk in the strangest and most cringe-worthy rally appearance yet

Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump is never anything but cringe-inducing, but a recent rally cameo from X and Tesla’s Elon Musk ramped things up several degrees. The former president may be regretting his decision to welcome Musk on stage after the eccentric billionaire reacted like a “husky toddler on a sugar high at Target, who is deeply in need of immediate and constant attention.” Footage of the 53-year-old frolicking across the stage quickly became among the most awkward political moments of the year, prompting widespread bafflement among the poor souls who witnessed the weirdness for themselves.

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.