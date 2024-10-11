Latest Political Tea: Weather warbler Marjorie Taylor Greene goes raw as Elon Musk brings ‘husky toddler’ to Trumpland

We don’t mince words here at We Got This Covered, particularly when it comes to the most powerful people in the world and the many dunces who were somehow voted into public office. We take our role as the Fourth Estate very seriously, but that’s not to say we don’t find humor in taking shots at the spineless, shame-secreting idiots currently making up the bulk of the political right.

Oops, did I say that out loud? Welp, too late to go back now, so with no further ado, let’s take a look at the biggest, most insane, brainless, and jaw-dropping political news that made headlines this week.

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks the government is controlling the weather. Maybe all that raw milk is affecting her brain?

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

You read that right, folks. Marjorie “Jewish space lasers” Greene is working hard to outdo herself as she promotes both raw milk — which is listeria-ridden and potentially deadly — and the idea that the U.S. government not only created both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, but is also controlling them in an effort to cull red voters. The only brain — and I use that word generously — in which that makes sense is Greene’s, but that won’t stop her from doubling and even tripling down on the inane rhetoric.

Trump cozies up to Elon Musk in the strangest and most cringe-worthy rally appearance yet

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

