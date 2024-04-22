Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Lauren ‘my son can’t afford a lawyer’ Boebert is losing donors and resorting to prayer

When all else fails, bow to Trump and hope for the best.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
Published: Apr 22, 2024 05:20 pm

The sky continues to fall for Colorado Representative and public grope-artist Lauren Boebert, as her latest fundraising hauls show a troubling trend: Her reelection campaign pulled in less money in the first quarter of 2024 than she did in each quarter of 2023, and it looks like she’s resorting to prayer to help her catch up.

Boebert raised $388,805 from individuals in Q1, down from $562,988 a year ago. In Q3 of last year, she raised an impressive $795,185 and pulled in $2.7 million for the year. Barring some sort of miracle, things aren’t looking great for campaign coffers this year. As nice as it feels to write her off, don’t count Boebert out yet. She still outraised each of her Republican rivals, although not Democrat Ike McCorkle, who outraised her to the tune of about $400,000 with $786,260.

In addition to the lesser haul, she has more expenses to deal with this year campaign-wise. She’s already spent more than she’s raised in 2024, with her expenses coming in at $761,255 in Q1. This is up from her 2023 Q4 expenses, which were $684,437. Back in March of last year she had more than $1 million on hand, per her Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing.

Back in December, Boebert switched to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District instead of the 3rd, likely because it’s more Republican and she has a better chance of winning. Her official line is that it’s because of her personal life, which — yeah, sure, it definitely doesn’t have anything to do with politics. Her old district, by the way, almost voted in a Democrat and only supported former President Donald Trump by eight points in 2020.

The 4th district opened up after GOP rep Ken Buck retired, however this means she has to win the primary first and then the general election after. Primary races are expensive, and she probably needs to ramp up her spending if she wants to be competitive. How is she going to do this? With prayer! Well, that and riding Trump’s coattails:

“We’re praying for President Trump in the face of all he’s dealing with,” she wrote on X on Monday. Only Trump can “end the madness that’s going on” and “get everyone in line for the fight ahead.” (Translation: Hey Trump supporters! I need your money because I’m losing support and I’m probably going to lose in November.)

Lauren isn’t the only Boebert having money money issues, either. Earlier this month, her son Tyler had to face a judge after being arrested on charges that he broke into cars, stole credit cards and then used them. No ones accusing the Boeberts of being geniuses, but using a stolen credit card? How dumb can you be??

Anyway, looks like Tyler should’ve used that credit card to hire a lawyer because he was having trouble affording one. In court, he told the judge that he was “working to hire an attorney, but it’s just been kind of hard with the prices.”

“Worst-case scenario, if we can’t get something figured out with the lawyer, then we’re going to apply for a public defender or whatever works best for me.” Does this mean that Boebert will use some of that dwindling campaign money to help her son? While that would clearly be illegal, no one would be surprised if she did.

Tyler’s run ins with the law aren’t terribly surprising considering he’s probably just following in his mother’s footsteps. Boebert was arrested in 2015 at a music festival, she was arrested for not paying a speeding ticket, her gun restaurant Shooters was given a restraining order for refusing COVID protocols and she was kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice for vaping and groping her date. She also had police called on her on Jan. 6 of this year after she reportedly got hammered, started yelling and refused to leave. This is a political representative. She works for the U.S. Government. Have people finally had enough?

Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'