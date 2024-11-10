‘Leave my kids alone!’: MAGA’s new disgusting low hones in on Kamala Harris’ step-daughter, forces her mother to stand up to the bullies

The 2024 election has left an indelible scar on the American psyche, a wound that refuses to heal. We were supposed to be celebrating the triumphant shattering of the highest glass ceiling, inaugurating our first Madam President.

Instead, we find ourselves trapped in a nightmarish déjà vu, watching in slack-jawed horror as a geriatric con man stumbles his way back into the Oval Office. But the real kicker? The MAGA folks couldn’t even let us lick our wounds in peace — just ask our Black American folks. No, they had to go after Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff.

After a photo surfaced of Emhoff crying at Harris’ concession speech, right-wing trolls pounced, spreading vicious rumors that the 25-year-old had suffered a mental breakdown and been hospitalized. Never mind that she was simply expressing a perfectly normal, healthy emotional response to a gutting disappointment.

Woah! Ella Emhoff, Kamala’s step-daughter, suffered a mental breakdown yesterday afternoon due to the grief from Kamala’s humiliating loss, and was admitted to an in-patient mental health crisis center in NY. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 9, 2024

But if the MAGA mob thought they could bully Ella into submission, they picked the wrong target. This is a young woman who’s been fearlessly charting her own course since day one, defying expectations and shattering stereotypes with every bold step. She wasted no time in firing back at her attackers.

Image via Instagram/@ellaemhoff

In a take-no-prisoners Instagram story, she called out the bottom-feeding rumor-mongers directly, writing “There’s a nasty rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true. Also, a giant f— you if you’re out there gleefully spreading that malicious crap.” She went on to passionately defend the fundamental right to express emotion, adding “There’s not a damn thing wrong with showing emotion and crying. Anyone who says there is probably needs a long, cathartic ugly cry themselves.”

Emhoff’s mother, Kerstin, also jumped into the fray with both feet, taking to X to mercilessly slam the “steaming pile of MAGA bs” being sadistically hurled at her family. “Leave my kids alone!!!” she wrote.

More MAGA bs against my family. Leave my kids alone!!! Ella is doing great and spending a lovely day with her mom! Having the ability to show your emotions is something we should all hope for. It’s ok to not feel great right now. We aren’t letting anyone break our family down. https://t.co/4LruHhFtsi — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) November 9, 2024

Sadly, Kerstin’s plea for decency fell on deaf ears in some corners of the internet. One particularly despicable MAGA troll had the audacity to suggest that a 25-year-old crying in public was somehow not okay, comparing Emhoff to a toddler throwing a tantrum.

With all due respect, she is 25 years old and having a mental breakdown in public is not OK. Toddlers have breakdowns in public.



Who is allowing her to be put under this much stress and not addressing it? Is it you or your ex? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 9, 2024

Thankfully, saner heads prevailed, with one commenter aptly noting:

First, at 25, she is an ADULT.

Second, people CAN express themselves, including laughing, crying, smiling, etc, in public.

Third: Her mother said she had no breakdown. — Heather P 🇺🇸🦅 (@aeroladyny) November 9, 2024

More people rallied to the Emhoffs’ side:

I’m sorry these vile people exist.

Your daughter specifically has been demonized by them.

I’m glad she’s doing well.

🙏🏽 ❤️ — Cork Off! Nalini4America (@CorkYou) November 9, 2024

Hi Kerstin, I am a step-mother. It's a very hard role, but one that I love. Watching your family in all its loving dynamics has really inspired & taught me in multiple ways. You show us what love can be when respect is ever-present & competition is absent. Many blessings to you — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) November 9, 2024

Ella is a blindingly bright, wildly accomplished young woman who’s a Parsons School Design graduate, model, and fashion designer. Ella has also been named one of Harper’s Bazaar‘s 2022 fashion icons. Apart from that, she has every inalienable right to express her emotions openly, passionately, and honestly, without the slightest fear of being cruelly mocked or demonized by a pathetic bunch of impotent keyboard warriors with way too much time on their hands.

At the end of the day, the MAGA crowd’s behavior towards Ella is just another nauseating example of their depraved willingness to gleefully go to any immoral lengths to rabidly defend their orangutan-haired dear leader. It’s a profoundly sad, disturbing commentary on the toxic state of our political discourse, but it’s incredibly heartening to see extraordinary people like Ella and Kerstin confidently stand up to the knuckle-dragging bullies with inspiring grace and unbreakable strength.

And if there’s one silver lining to this whole sordid affair, it’s the way it’s brought the Emhoff-Harris clan closer together than ever. In a heartfelt interview earlier in 2024, she spoke glowingly of Harris’ invaluable role as a loving co-parent to her kids, effusively calling her “incredibly loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present.”

