Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pauses while speaking on stage as she concedes the election, at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. After a contentious campaign focused on key battleground states, the Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump was projected to secure the majority of electoral votes, giving him a second term as U.S. President. Republicans also secured control of the Senate for the first time in four years. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Ella Emhoff attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Category:
Politics
News

‘Leave my kids alone!’: MAGA’s new disgusting low hones in on Kamala Harris’ step-daughter, forces her mother to stand up to the bullies

The mother has spoken. Get bent, you absolute clowns.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Nov 10, 2024 11:22 am

The 2024 election has left an indelible scar on the American psyche, a wound that refuses to heal. We were supposed to be celebrating the triumphant shattering of the highest glass ceiling, inaugurating our first Madam President.

Recommended Videos

Instead, we find ourselves trapped in a nightmarish déjà vu, watching in slack-jawed horror as a geriatric con man stumbles his way back into the Oval Office. But the real kicker? The MAGA folks couldn’t even let us lick our wounds in peace — just ask our Black American folks. No, they had to go after Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff

After a photo surfaced of Emhoff crying at Harris’ concession speech, right-wing trolls pounced, spreading vicious rumors that the 25-year-old had suffered a mental breakdown and been hospitalized. Never mind that she was simply expressing a perfectly normal, healthy emotional response to a gutting disappointment.

But if the MAGA mob thought they could bully Ella into submission, they picked the wrong target. This is a young woman who’s been fearlessly charting her own course since day one, defying expectations and shattering stereotypes with every bold step. She wasted no time in firing back at her attackers.

Image via Instagram/@ellaemhoff

In a take-no-prisoners Instagram story, she called out the bottom-feeding rumor-mongers directly, writing “There’s a nasty rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true. Also, a giant f— you if you’re out there gleefully spreading that malicious crap.” She went on to passionately defend the fundamental right to express emotion, adding “There’s not a damn thing wrong with showing emotion and crying. Anyone who says there is probably needs a long, cathartic ugly cry themselves.”

Emhoff’s mother, Kerstin, also jumped into the fray with both feet, taking to X to mercilessly slam the “steaming pile of MAGA bs” being sadistically hurled at her family. “Leave my kids alone!!!” she wrote. 

Sadly, Kerstin’s plea for decency fell on deaf ears in some corners of the internet. One particularly despicable MAGA troll had the audacity to suggest that a 25-year-old crying in public was somehow not okay, comparing Emhoff to a toddler throwing a tantrum.

Thankfully, saner heads prevailed, with one commenter aptly noting:

More people rallied to the Emhoffs’ side:

Ella is a blindingly bright, wildly accomplished young woman who’s a Parsons School Design graduate, model, and fashion designer. Ella has also been named one of Harper’s Bazaar‘s 2022 fashion icons. Apart from that, she has every inalienable right to express her emotions openly, passionately, and honestly, without the slightest fear of being cruelly mocked or demonized by a pathetic bunch of impotent keyboard warriors with way too much time on their hands.

At the end of the day, the MAGA crowd’s behavior towards Ella is just another nauseating example of their depraved willingness to gleefully go to any immoral lengths to rabidly defend their orangutan-haired dear leader. It’s a profoundly sad, disturbing commentary on the toxic state of our political discourse, but it’s incredibly heartening to see extraordinary people like Ella and Kerstin confidently stand up to the knuckle-dragging bullies with inspiring grace and unbreakable strength. 

And if there’s one silver lining to this whole sordid affair, it’s the way it’s brought the Emhoff-Harris clan closer together than ever. In a heartfelt interview earlier in 2024, she spoke glowingly of Harris’ invaluable role as a loving co-parent to her kids, effusively calling her “incredibly loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.