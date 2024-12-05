MAGA maniac accuses ‘Wicked’ of being racist and is SURE she knows Ariana Grande’s real ancestry

Wicked is the biggest movie in the world right now, so naturally there are no shortage of hot takes going around from career contrarians who have a bone to pick with it. There’s no question which one snatches the crown as the absolute worst take on the musical, however, as that (dis)honor has to go to MAGA mouthpiece/pernicious pundit Gina Loudon, who accused the film of being “racist.”

In a take so small-minded it must come from a Munchkin, Loudon — a former Donald Trump advisor who now serves as the host of her show, Real America’s Voice — blasted Wicked for being “woke in the ways that they could think of.” Loudon decried director Jon M. Chu’s global hit as a a typical product from “Holly-weird.” So far so far-right, but it was Loudon’s comments about star Ariana Grande that might really turn you green.

Far-right flying monkey blasts Wicked for being “racist” because Ariana Grande is “Hispanic”

Photo via Universal Pictures

The reason why Loudon feels such pure, unadulterated loathing for Wicked is that she believed it is guilty of “racial appropriation” for casting the “Hispanic” Grande as a white woman. Yes, really.

Giving off a little OG Wicked Witch energy herself in the process, Loudon — aka MAGA-ret Hamilton — had this to say (via RawStory):

“Let’s just start with the fact that they have Ariana Grande, who is obviously a Hispanic woman, playing the part of a ditzy, blonde, white really villain, when it comes right down to it, for this particular movie,” she ranted. “The racism and the racial appropriation I just thought was offensive, frankly.”

“All white people aren’t dumb and evil,” she added, apparently unaware that her own words weren’t exactly helping her point. “And I just get kind of sick of that storyline.”

Former Donald Trump advisor Gina Loudon accuses ‘Wicked’ of being racist against white people and says Ariana Grande is “obviously Hispanic”pic.twitter.com/0TTQnbjKCM — Complex (@Complex) December 4, 2024

Urgh, so who’s gonna tell her? Any volunteers? As any ardent Ari admirer knows, Grande is not Hispanic or Latina, nor has she ever claimed to be. Grande is, in fact, Italian-American and could not be more so if she tried. Both of her parents have Italian ancestry and last year her mother, Joan, and her brother, Frankie, got themselves dual Italian passports. She even officially started going by her full double-barreled Italian surname with this movie: Ariana Grande-Butera.

In other words, Grande is a white person playing a white person, so Loudon’s argument about “racial appropriation” is more hollow than the Tin Man’s chest. Likewise, while the morality of Glinda has been hotly debated by fans since the film’s release, it’s hardly accurate to say she’s a true “villain” of a character and many viewers identify with both Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba.

Disappearing in a pop of logic like one of Glinda’s bubbles, Loudon’s take on Wicked is unusually and exceedingly peculiar and altogether quite impossible to describe. Just like any time one of Trump’s flying monkeys opens their mouths, some wise words from the Scarecrow spring to mind right now: “Some people without brains do an awful lot of talking.”

