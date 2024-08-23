Image Credit: Disney
Tim Walz and Hope Walz attend the final day of the Democratic National Convention
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
‘MAGAs never think before they speak’: A braindead Trump loyalist compared Tim Walz to 47-year-old milk and was given a swift master class in locating his cerebrum

They're never escaping those "weird" allegations.
Published: Aug 23, 2024 04:53 am

Given his rapid surge in popularity and general affability, it wasn’t long before Trump supporters set their sights on vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz

Seemingly upset that their “tampon Tim” nickname didn’t quite stick, MAGA supporters have now turned their attention to Walz’s son, with a viral tweet currently proving the hypocrisy of an already foolish argument. 

As a refresher, Walz’s son, 17-year-old Gus Walz, basically stole the show at the Democratic National Convention as he celebrated his father being named officially as Kamala Harris’ running mate. Appearing visibly emotional and prideful as Walz took to the stage, Gus was moved to tears and promptly captured the hearts of an entire nation. 

Naturally, all that joy just won’t do for MAGA supporters, who swiftly led a charge of attack against Gus. High-profile Republicans labeled Walz’s song both “weird” and “stupid”; descriptors that are especially damaging given that Gus has a nonverbal learning disability. Somehow stooping even lower, another Trump supporter has now mentioned Gus and Tim in a failed attempt to disparage them further. 

X user Sean Collins took the platform to point out the age at which Tim welcomed his first son, which was 43-years-old. “That means [Tim] had him at 43”, Collins wrote. “That’s spoiled semen… Do you drink 47 year old diary milk?”. Beyond the fact that this argument is bizarre beyond comprehension (why is Walz’s semen on your mind? And why must you use the word “drink” in relation to it?), it also points to MAGA supporters’ hypocrisy. 

Responding to the tweet, user Alex Cole reminded us that Donald Trump was 60 years old when he had his youngest son (and alleged nightmare) Barron Trump. For those not doing the maths (like Collins), that’s 17 years older than Walz was when he had his last child, a stretch of time that’s sure to spoil even further the semen he seems weirdly obsessed with. 

“MAGAs never think before they speak,” Cole declared. It’s the exact kind of bullying that Oprah Winfrey denounced during her own DNC speech, and social media users are similarly fed up with it.

“I’m tired of the vile disgusting bullying tactics,” one person wrote in response to Collins’ post, with another questioning “what’s wrong with becoming a dad at 43” in the first place.   

I guess when the public is besotted by their opponent’s son, Trump supporters will resort to what they know best, which is not simple math, but… semen? 

