Marjorie Taylor Greene stresses law is not ‘properly prosecuted,’ forgetting she defended ‘great’ Justice Clarence Thomas a day ago

There will soon come a day when a petition for Marjorie Taylor Greene to pick a damn side has to be signed as the Georgia Congresswoman seems dead-set on contradicting her own statements and opinions. And apparently, she is still on a roll.

Just days after becoming what she abhors the most, Greene is back to passionately making contrasting posts, but this time, it is not because of her refusal to do her homework. Nope, her recent “observation” just serves to establish that she is one ardent admirer of Donald Trump who recently brandished exceptional levels of hypocrisy by pointing fingers at the Joe Biden administration for something he loves doing on a daily basis before posting a rather disturbing Easter message. As for Greene, she is busy pointing out the improper employment of law.

She recently visited the Gordon County sheriff’s office and has been sharing her observations about what plagues the Sheriffs in her district. After seconding that crucial aids like mental health services and drug rehabilitation programs are not helpful when it comes to dealing with issues like drug addiction, she jumped to explain how crimes would be “completely avoidable if the law were properly prosecuted.”

It was an honor to hear from Northwest Georgia’s sheriffs this morning.



One of the many problems sheriffs are facing here in GA and around the country are slap-on-the-wrist penalties for criminals who are not adequately prosecuted by District Attorneys, if at all, leading to… pic.twitter.com/HOCg8WwvVz — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 11, 2023

But while making that impassioned speech, MTG forgot that she severely detests when the law is actually exercised the right way. Just yesterday, she was passionately defending Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who is facing an investigation and demands of impeachment for going on luxury trips funded by Republican donor and businessman Harlan Crow.

The law following its due diligence by investigating the same in this case is not what Greene likes as she is ready to have a chat with her Republican colleagues “about impeaching federal judges” before the “great” Clarence Thomas is subjected to the same. In fact, she is ready to become Republican Party’s “huckleberry”— she could be referring to the character from Mark Twain’s classic The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn or the super-small berry of the same name. But given the way she wrote the word and the fact her word salads hardly make space for grammar or sense, she probably meant the latter.

She has also been a vocal supporter of Trump and was leading the protests when he was arraigned and charged with 34 felony counts of business fraud. As the newly indicted ex-president is scheduled for another deposition in New York City, you can expect Greene and his supporters to cry wolf about the justified and legal investigation once again and label it a blatant injustice.

The list is a lot longer, but if we sat down to jot down every time Greene raised an eyebrow when the law didn’t work the way she wanted it to, we would probably still be here compiling it when Trump is indicted for the fourth time.