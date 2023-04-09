Donald Trump – being the mascot of hypocrisy – calls out Joe Biden administration for ‘blaming someone else for their blunders’

If you ever wondered why Donald Trump’s followers don’t bother to indulge in soul-searching, you have to realize they are taking after their beloved leader – who has been a pro at pointing fingers and never holding himself accountable. Need an example? Well, the former president just presented one.

It is Easter today and the newly indicted ex-president started the day with his usual all-caps post calling out “WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS” and claiming “WE WILL BE BACK.” He followed this up by indulging in his usual brand of hypocrisy — after all, how much accidentally self-aware can he be — by calling out President Joe Biden and his administration for being the “worst in history, absolutely terrible people always blaming someone else for their mistakes and blunders.”

This not-so-sudden explosion from Trump comes in the wake of the review report released by the U.S. government to explain the difficulties they faced in withdrawing their troops from Afghanistan in 2021. The review blamed (via The Guardian) Trump for the same as Biden was “severely constrained” by the decisions the former made while in office as they allowed the Taliban to have the “strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country.”

Evidently, Trump isn’t exactly thrilled with shouldering the brunt of the blame but in his haste to act all defensive, he claimed the government has a habit of wrongfully shifting their blunders on him. Well, he conveniently forgot that he is practically the brand ambassador of conjuring accusations out of thin air and pointing fingers at everyone as well as blaming them for treating him unfairly.

Currently, of the many investigations that are going on against Trump, two are for his alleged mishandling of classified documents discovered at his estate in Florida and the role he played in the deadly Jan 6. Capitol Riot. And yet, earlier this month, he claimed Democrats were indulging in “abuse of power to interfere with our already under siege elections.”

Then when he was on his way to New York City to get arraigned, Trump quickly switched gears on the jury overseeing his case, which he has labeled a “Witch Hunt” and dumped all the respect he had found for them, calling them “Trump Haters.” If anyone needs any reminders — because Eric Trump definitely needed one — the former president exited the court freshly charged with 34 felony counts of business fraud.

The list could go on and on, but that would mean tallying all his Truth Social posts, his past posts on Twitter, and everything he has ever said. Well, we would like to devote that time to weeding out any grammatical shortcomings in this article because no one can scream-post like Trump and hope that hides his vices, both grammatical and otherwise.