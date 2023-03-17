Marjorie Taylor Greene supports Trump’s World War 3 claims despite not knowing the difference between a bomb and a bag of sand

Marjorie Taylor Greene — the representative for Georgia’s 14th district — has once again taken to social media to voice her opinions. And, like clockwork, she has proven there is something else in the political landscape she doesn’t understand.

Earlier today, Greene retweeted a post made by the Trump War Room account. This tweet features a video of Trump arguing that America is closer to World War III than ever before due to the conflict in Ukraine, blaming the situation on Joe Biden and the “globalist establishment class.”

I agree with President Trump and I’m 100% aligned with this great message.



President Trump is the father of America First and the only one who can deliver the America First agenda! https://t.co/pEdHQUgZgv — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 16, 2023

In her quote retweet, Greene said that she agrees “with President Trump and I’m 100% aligned with this great message.” She then adds that Trump is “the father of America First and the only one who can deliver the America First agenda!” In reality, the term was coined by Woodrow Wilson in 1916 and has been frequently used after that.

However, many will doubt Greene’s knowledge of warfare, considering she confused a bag of sand for a bomb. On March 15th, Greene took part in a hearing with U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz. During this, Greene asked Ortiz about “bombs” allegedly planted by Mexican cartels on the America-Mexico border.

The U.S. Southern border is one of the most dangerous places in the world.



We are at WAR with the Mexican cartels, which is why I’m cosponsoring legislation to authorize the full force of our military against these thugs and killers. pic.twitter.com/eGXxGz4Me2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 15, 2023

Greene would later go on Twitter and post an image of a supposed explosive device, which looks like a tennis-ball-sized plastic bag. On Twitter, Greene used this image to further push for American military intervention in Mexico, saying:

“Not only are the Cartels murdering Americans everyday through drugs and crime, but now they are planting bombs on our land in our country.”

Explosive found by Border Patrol Agents Jan 17th. Agents have surveillance of who brought it in and when and confirmed it was the Cartel.

This changes everything.

Not only are the Cartels murdering Americans everyday through drugs and crime, but now they are planting bombs on… https://t.co/VLkiStvHCp pic.twitter.com/8uxwbd1sOn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 15, 2023

However, this image doesn’t actually show a bomb or explosive device. After the hearing, Chief Raul Ortiz took to Twitter to dispel the rumor. Posting a different image of the object that Greene alleged was a bomb, Ortiz said:

“During a Jan. briefing, leadership was notified that Agents found a duct-taped ball filled with sand that wasn’t deemed a threat to agents/public.”

Today, I testified before the Committee on Homeland Security & it was alleged that Agents found an explosive device near the border. During a Jan. briefing, leadership was notified that Agents found a duct-taped ball filled with sand that wasn't deemed a threat to agents/public. pic.twitter.com/SXV9qK8uo1 — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) March 15, 2023

However, despite this, Greene has continued to push the idea that this bag of sand was a bomb, making two separate tweets about it.



“If the device in question was just filled with sand then why would Chief Ortiz tell me during his testimony that he was briefed about it in a SCIF and couldn’t comment on classified information, then turn around afterwards and tweet a picture of it claiming it was filled with sand?” Responded Greene in one Tweet.

If the device in question was just filled with sand then why would Chief Ortiz tell me during his testimony that he was briefed about it in a SCIF and couldn’t comment on classified information, then turn around afterwards and tweet a picture of it claiming it was filled with… https://t.co/MJi3bcGKew — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 15, 2023

Then, in another noticeably Trumpian tweet, she says several unnamed Border Patrol agents “are saying it was some sort of IED and there is video surveillance and pictures of a man placing the device.”

Thank you for your testimony today Chief Ortiz and I know you are explaining what you were told when you inquired about the situation after the hearing.

Unfortunately, several Border Patrol agents are saying it was some sort of IED and there is video surveillance and pictures of… https://t.co/xQeBqXajZ6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 15, 2023

Greene has recently been using Twitter to prove she has many gaps in her knowledge. So far, she has shown she doesn’t know what gerrymandering is, doesn’t know how banks work, and that she has poor taste in associates.