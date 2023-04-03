Marjorie Taylor Greene takes aim at beer and country music ‘psyop’ for ‘destroying women’

It’s the start of a brand-new week in politics, with the news set to be dominated by Donald Trump’s date with a judge tomorrow as he faces down a Grand Jury indictment for illegal payments to the adult film star he cheated on Melania with. His most ardent supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene has been very busy decrying the “witch hunt” against her BFF and making ominous threats of civil war, but it seems she’s also taking the time to get mad about *checks notes* beer and country music.

Budweiser and Country Music awards both caving to the Trans agenda destroying women will not achieve the psyop they desire.



Their customers that support them will not tolerate the immoral lies they’re trying to shove down their throats no matter how hard the 28 yr old she/her in… pic.twitter.com/ulT67TpHu8 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 3, 2023

Her beef with Bud Light stems from their recent interaction with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, whose chronicle of her transition Days of Girlhood series has notched up more than one billion views over the last year. To celebrate a year since those videos began, Bud Light sent her a pack of beers with her face on them to celebrate “365 Days of Girlhood.”

The second bee in Greene’s bonnet is that last night’s country music CMT Music Awards saw performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race perform with co-host Kelsea Ballerini, whose home state of Tennessee may be looking to ban drag shows altogether. Refracted through Greene’s cracked lens, these two moves are part of a “psyop” to “destroy women” and further the “trans agenda.” Let’s be real here, if the trans agenda really is Bud Light and country music, then it’s probably something the nation can really get behind.

Expect Greene’s inane ravings to escalate to a whole new level tomorrow when Trump is dragged into a New York courtroom. Sure, the nation may be collapsing in on itself in a mire of paranoid conspiracy theories, but at least we still have conservative freak shows like Greene to point and laugh at.