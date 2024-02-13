Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of America’s most inept political leaders, is shifting focus from her ceaseless attacks on Democrats to instead target a television show. That’s right: the nearly 50-year-old Georgia representative is setting her sights on the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, because what America needs most from our politicians is apparently mindless blather about sitcom plot points.

Recommended Videos

Marj is not a fan of the latest episode of the award-winning comedy series and she’s making sure to trumpet her inane opinion loud and proud over on the right’s new favorite social media site. She tweeted out an absolute novel’s worth of obnoxious hot takes, dragging the show for accurately portraying the party she so covets.

In a tweet of Trumpian proportions, Greene decried the latest episode of Curb as lying in its presentation of Georgia representatives. In an impressive showing of flexibility, she managed to twist the episode’s focus into a political point by painting it as a “glaring reminder of why most Georgian’s resent Republicans in our state.” Never mind that “Georgians” doesn’t have an apostrophe in it ⏤ apparently Republicans (you know, the party Marj is a part of) are “inviting the nasty commies from California” to Georgia by offering tax breaks.

I watched this week’s episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm and it was a glaring reminder of why most Georgian’s resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits.



This week’s… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 13, 2024

Rather than approve of this economy-boosting decision from people who are much, much smarter than her, Greene then took the time to stuff every political point and empty dog whistle she could possibly fit into the post. She rallies against “Hollywood elites,” promotes the state’s “good new law” that will prevent eligible voters from casting a ballot, and shrieks about the horrific “agenda of the left!” It’s a lot to unpack, particularly considering how little substance the tweet actually contains. It’s also a hilarious reversal from Greene’s stance of only a day ago, when she was boosting border security as “the MOST IMPORTANT issue in the country.” Clearly it’s not important enough to hold Marj’s interest for more time than it takes to write a tweet.

Hyprocisy is the far-right’s most coveted political tactic, however, and Marj is an absolute pro at the practice. She’s embraced it since her very first day in office and continues to reinforce it as she bellows about the country’s most vital issues one day and ditches her actual job to watch television and attend book signings the next. Unfortunately for her, no one’s really listening anymore — not even Georgians (no apostrophe). She might see herself as the hard-pressed voice of the people, but most of those people want nothing more than for the 49-year-old to shut her mouth already.