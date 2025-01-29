Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest diary entry is so long and boring that people want Cliff Notes ⏤ and clarity on her potential Mike Johnson dig

Do you know what’s even worse than starting your day by reading a Marjorie Taylor Greene tweet? Why, you could be starting your day by reading a very, very long Marjorie Taylor Greene tweet, one where the GOP representative meanders her way to making an actual point, almost reaches the finish line, and then utterly fails yet again to make any sense whatsoever.

Recommended Videos

In a world that still retained a shred of its former sanity, where the entire political landscape wasn’t a circus of phonies catering to the whims of a mad tyrant, where integrity and respect were the bare minimum that a candidate had to exhibit to rise to power, people like Marj would’ve been considered public enemy no. 1, if for nothing besides the fact that their entire career could be summarized with a few terms. Terms like obstruction of justice, abuse of power, favoritism, whitewashing, and that would be just another Tuesday at the office for the MTGs of our broken democracy in our broken post-modernist world.

These days, Marj spends so much of her time on X that it feels like even thinking about her will summon a long-winded tweet ranting about how the Democrats are destroying our country. And when she isn’t doing that, MTG likes to throw shade at her fellow MAGA partners in crime—reaffirming the belief that the entire party is one bad day away from completely collapsing in on itself.

The representative’s latest tweet is a long, long nothing-burger attempting to tell her constituents that the House has yet to come up with a plan to give Trump his “big beautiful bill,” with Marj subtly questioning Speaker Mike Johnson and urging her party to “just get started doing something.”

Marj certainly takes her time getting to the point. At one point, she even details where the GOP stayed for the winter retreat, which is apparently “a phenomenal resort, and the weather was sunny and in the 70’s.”

Good morning.



After two days at our House Republican winter retreat, we still do not have a plan on budget reconciliation and our Speaker and his team have not offered one.



Not even if we are in a one bill or two bill framework, even though President Trump (who prefers one big… pic.twitter.com/RHoTxQmuRo — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 29, 2025

As one user worded what we were all thinking, is there a Cliff Notes version of this? Elon Musk may have removed the word limit on X, but that doesn’t mean Marj should treat the platform like her own personal diary.

Is there a Cliffs Notes version of this? — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) January 29, 2025

Also, back to that original point, is MTG somehow implying that Mike Johnson isn’t doing his job, despite Trump going out of his way to defend him as speaker and throwing his support behind the man?

MTG … are you saying without saying it…. Mike Johnson is not doing his job? Because if he is just soaking up Trumps sunshine then maybe after all peoples get in office we Should look for a new speaker?? — gladys kravitz. (@gladysk06040782) January 29, 2025

Other Republicans still haven’t gotten over Johnson’s inadequacies, and they’re not missing their shot now that Marjorie is giving them the perfect opening at the House Speaker.

Mike Johnson failed us in the 118th, will he fail us in the 119th? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 29, 2025

@SpeakerJohnson let’s keep it simple but where is the plan? — Shelpony 🇺🇸 (@Shelpony541) January 29, 2025

@SpeakerJohnson why do WE THE PEOPLE continue to hear about delays? Why? You know what needs to be done. GET ON IT. We are done with dragging things out. Look at what @realDonaldTrump has managed to accomplish so far. If he can do it, so can the rest of you — Victoria Wernimont (@VLW23) January 29, 2025

I’ll have to give Marjorie one thing, though, as it’s probably the only truth she’s spoken over the past six months. Somewhere in between her rambling, redundant tweet, the Congresswoman perfectly encapsulated the situation under Trump’s administration a week in, and we couldn’t agree more: “Our country is already sinking.”

Marj ends her tweet by saying that she hopes the proposed plan isn’t “a bill with thousands of pages dumped on us with less than 72 hours to read” and then adds: “But why would I expect anything different?” Guys… is Marjorie… is Marjorie finally gaining self-awareness? Hell would freeze over before she went on any sort of redemption arc, but we’ve certainly witnessed stranger things in the world of politics before.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy