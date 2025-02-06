Mike Johnson’s oddball National Prayer Breakfast takes ‘a sledgehammer to the wall between church and state’

How far are we into Donald Trump‘s second presidential term, again? It’s got to be at least three months, with all the insane decisions he’s already made, right? Right?!

Recommended Videos

In reality, it’s been three weeks — not three months — since Trump took office, but that time has been so overstuffed with wild updates and mind-boggling announcements that no one can keep track. It feels like we’re on day 225 of Team Trump, as American heads spin nonstop from the constant efforts to flood the zone with endlessly changing information.

Which is probably why so many people missed that Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson is stomping all over the separation of church and state that this country was built on. It’s literally in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which leaves no room for questions about its proclamation that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

This nation was built on the notion that government and religion should never be intertwined, but here Johnson is, inciting broad criticism over his insistence on enmeshing church and state ever-more. The National Prayer Breakfast that Johnson and Trump participated in on Feb. 6 isn’t a Johnson brainchild — it’s actually been around for decades — but the renewed criticism it’s receiving this year nonetheless strikes true.

The most godless man on the planet says “we need more religion.”



The National Prayer Breakfast is a relic of the McCarthy era that brought us “under God.”



The Establishment Clause is the FIRST TEN WORDS of the Bill of Rights. Freedom FROM religion is the hill I will die on. https://t.co/Vm8eVsw7uQ pic.twitter.com/FaUIvpqpdm — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇺🇸🇺🇦🏴‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) February 6, 2025

For the second year in a row, Johnson is taking it upon himself to see the prayer breakfast continue, despite pushback from those who believe it tramples all over the idea that church and state should remain separate. That decision provoked a reaction — and a protest — from California Representative Jared Huffman, who took to social media to share his thoughts. Flashing several notable pins — including one warning of our move toward Gilead — Huffman explains, in a posted video, that “we should not be having a Christian prayer service in the sanctum of the United States capitol.”

Speaker Johnson’s National Prayer Breakfast is yet another example of MAGA Republicans taking a sledgehammer to the wall between church and state. Walk with me to protest this morning… pic.twitter.com/rGGGqznb8p — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) February 6, 2025

“This is an actual violation of chuch/state separation,” Huffman goes on to explain. He also added that Johnson is conducting the prayer breakfast in “open collaboration with a group called the Fellowship Foundation,” which he describes as a “radical, extremist group” that’s previously engaged in horrendous treatment of women and LGBTQ+ people.

Commenters and fact-checkers were quick to point out that both presidents Obama and Biden attended the breakfast, much like Trump did in early February, which is true. It has become tradition, at this point, for presidents to attend the breakfast, but that doesn’t invalidate the representative’s criticisms.

I'm listening to Trump talk to a bunch of weirdos at something called the "National Prayer Breakfast" about science-fiction computerized air traffic control systems & carjacking will go away if more "religion" & how people can have dinner again & I'm pretty sure he's INSANE. pic.twitter.com/NXPQ5osNya — That Rude Cat. (@NotAssangesCat) February 6, 2025

A non-secular prayer would certainly be better than a Christian one, but even then we’re blurring the line between religion and government. There’s a reason our nation strives to keep the two separate, and there’s really no cause for religion to ever have a place in our statehouses.

I was honored to be a part of the 73rd National Prayer Breakfast this morning.



Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.⁰Blessed are… pic.twitter.com/xhVJINhGRu — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 6, 2025

It must be noted that the website for the National Prayer Breakfast does invite people of “all faiths” to participate in the breakfast, but it’s clear reference to Jesus of Nazareth massively narrows down who will feel at home at the event. Everyone may be welcome, but it seems their religions will not be recognized in the service, which leans on Christianity to preach the “spirit of love and reconciliation.”

It’s unlikely that Huffman’s protest — or our discomfort with the event — will bring a decades-long tradition to an end, but it’s worth considering the slippery slope issues like this set us on. With other presidents, it was just an event, but with Trump, it could be the first step in a dangerous direction. We’re already experiencing an increasing level of religious overstep in our government, and with Trump at the helm, we’re likely to see things inch closer to a theocracy of Gilead proportions with each passing day.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy