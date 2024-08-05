Image Credit: Disney
Kamala Harris side-by-side with Donald Trump
Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

‘Never again’: Kamala Harris suggests which dizzying Donald Trump declaration might have been the final nail in his political coffin

While some of us might prefer to forget, Harris has reminded us of alarming comments made by Trump in 2022.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Aug 5, 2024 06:29 pm

While her presidential campaign is still nascent, presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has wasted no time calling out her opponent, this time resurfacing one of Donald Trump’s comments from a few years ago. 

Refusing to take the GOP’s attacks on her race and status as a mother lying down, Harris took to X today to remind us of the former president’s thoughts on the constitution, which he suggested should be terminated in 2022.

As a reminder (though some of us might like to forget), Trump received widespread backlash in 2022, when he wrote on Truth Social that the supposedly stolen 2020 election should result in “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles… found in the Constitution.”

Elaborating on his point, Trump said the “great Founders did not want, and would not condone” a “False & Fraudulent Election,” despite the fact that claims of a rigged election were quickly debunked upon his loss to President Joe Biden.

Naturally, a former president’s call to basically tear up the constitution elicited sharp responses from officials in both parties, including Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Republican Congressman Mike Turner. 

Now Harris has joined the chorus of those opposed to Trump’s 2022 comments. “Let’s be clear,” she wrote on X this week, “Someone who suggested the ‘termination’ of the Constitution should never have the chance to stand behind the seal of the President of the United States.”

Harris ended the message on a declarative note, writing: “Never again.” 

Of course, Trump himself has already denied he even suggested such a thing, saying in 2022 that claims he wanted to terminate the constitution were “simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES” (despite his literally having put them in writing days prior).

In any case, Trump has reiterated equally alarming comments about constitutional rights in the years since, saying just last month that people “won’t have to vote any more” if he returns for a second presidential term in November. 

Despite those anti-democratic comments having a whiff (or more like a pungent odor) of authoritarianism, Trump doubled down in an interview with Fox News, and seemed unable to outright confirm that he would voluntarily leave office after a second term. Perhaps the strongest line of attack against Trump’s history of unconstitutional comments emerged last month, when Democrats began referring to high-profile Republicans as “weird.”

That descriptor has enjoyed far more longevity than any line of attack aimed Harris’ way by her opponents, who can’t seem to decide whether she’s a childless cat lady, an inexperienced candidate, or a DEI hire.

Regardless, Harris’ point about Trump’s suggestion of terminating the constitution is far more salient than anything hurled her way by the GOP.

