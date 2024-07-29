‘None of this love you see for her is real,’ Lauren Boebert insists despite Kamala Harris having 17M more followers than her

Kamala Harris was an instantly popular candidate when she announced her intent to enter the 2024 presidential race, but don’t tell her haters.

They’re still convinced that all the hype around Harris, from the TikTok memes to the massive surge in support, is fabricated, and you’ll have a hard time convincing them otherwise. Lauren Boebert is certainly determined to see Harris as a singularly unpopular candidate, despite heaps of evidence otherwise. Her feeble little brain simply can’t wrap itself around the massive support Harris’ candidacy has seen, and thus it must be fake.

That’s certainly the sentiment she’s blasting out to her followers, but Boebert’s not managing to stir up the support she was no doubt searching for. Her attempt at a takedown came across as little more than a desperate reach from a woman facing rapidly diminishing relevance, whose jealously shines through every complaint listed in the Colorado Representative’s post to X.

Attempting to rewrite history by referencing a non-existent effort to remove Harris from the Biden 2024 ticket “because she was so historically unpopular,” Boebert did her best to manifest a reality in which Harris was half as unpopular as every current Republican. “None of this love you see for her is real,” she claimed, amping up the desperation to an 11. “It’s one of the greatest propaganda acts of all time!”

Remember back a few months ago when the media was talking about Biden dropping Kamala from the ticket because she was so historically unpopular?



None of this love you see for her is real.



It’s one of the greatest propaganda acts of all time! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 29, 2024

Sure, Bobo. Harris, who raked up enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination within a day of Biden stepping down, is utterly loathed by voters. All that support we’re seeing flood in for the woman that could be America’s first female president is most definitely fabricated, and almost as fake as all those promises Boebert and her ilk pump out on a daily basis.

The reality is in fact the opposite. Harris is a hugely popular candidate, and her elevation from VP to potential president reignited a passion among voters we haven’t seen in years. If the cacophonous support we’ve seen among women, young people, and minority voters isn’t enough to convince you of that, a simple look at Harris’ social media vs Boebert’s should do the trick.

Over on X, the right-wing’s information vacuum of choice, Boebert has 3.5 million followers on her main account. Combined with her professional account, which sports an additional 1.1 million followers, that gives her 4.6 X followers in total. That doesn’t even match up to half of Harris’ following on a single X account — in total, she sports a whopping 31.6 million followers — but sure, no one likes her.

Let’s go ahead and consider Instagram too, since Boebert’s so determined to embarrass herself today. On the image-sharing site, Boebert boasts a measly 313,000 followers to Harris’ impressive 16.9 million, once again underlying the massive gap between Boebert’s popularity and that of the woman she’s trying to call “historically unpopular.”

It seems the call is coming from inside the house.

