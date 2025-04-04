‘Not surprised’: Prince Andrew not buying Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s bus crash story

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, is now involved in another dispute. This time over a recent car accident where she claimed the crash left her with life-threatening injuries after her car hit a school bus. However, official reports and statements from others involved tell a very different story.

This has led many people—especially those close to Prince Andrew—to doubt her version of events, according to The Daily Beast. The accident happened on March 24, 2025, in a rural part of Western Australia. Giuffre posted on Instagram (though she later corrected the post) saying the crash was severe and that she was in kidney failure with only days to live.

She included a photo of herself in a hospital bed, looking badly bruised. However, the police report from Western Australia described the crash as minor, with little damage and no serious injuries. This difference made people question Giuffre’s story right away, but plenty of comments were already tearing the story apart.

Prince Andrew is not surprised that accuser may have lied about bus injuries

People close to Prince Andrew are especially doubtful about Giuffre’s latest claims. A friend of the Duke of York told The Daily Beast that Andrew is “not surprised” by Giuffre’s statements, calling her a “fantasist.”

The friend said, “If anything, it has brought back the sadness the entire family feel that this woman, who he always maintained was a fantasist, was allowed to ruin his life. The whole family are completely unsurprised that her alarmist post turned out to be a fabrication.”

This shows the ongoing tension between Giuffre and Prince Andrew, which started when Giuffre accused him of sexually assaulting her as a teenager while Jeffrey Epstein was allegedly trafficking her. Prince Andrew has always denied these accusations, and though he settled a lawsuit with Giuffre in 2022, the settlement did not mean he admitted guilt, just that he wanted to be done with the matter.

The bus driver, Ross Munns, also disputed Giuffre’s account, saying the incident had been exaggerated. He agreed with the police report, saying no one was seriously hurt at the scene. Even Cheryl Sassela, a 71-year-old woman who took care of the car Giuffre was in, said she believed Giuffre would soon clear things up, implying the social media post was a mistake.

Later, Giuffre’s family released a statement saying she was still in the hospital in serious condition but admitted the Instagram post was wrong. Apparently, it was meant to be shared privately on Facebook instead, which doesn’t fix anything since the statement wouldn’t have been the whole truth anyway.

Giuffre’s has had a hard time lately. Her marriage to Robert Giuffre ended last year, and she is currently facing legal trouble for reportedly breaking a family violence restraining order. The car crash happened just days after this alleged violation, making the situation even more complicated. However, it seems like she will survive this ordeal, so that is good news for her part.

